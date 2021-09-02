 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Updated overall rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our overall rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham
The preseason is over! That means the next game we’ll see is on Thursday night, September 9th, when the Dallas Cowboys face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game is filled to the brim with fantasy players, so it will be a great one to kick off the fantasy season.

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Overall

There is still time for trades and free agent pickups to move the rankings around of course, but that’s always the case. I’ll tweak these rankings until the bitter end, but at this point we can feel fairly good about what we know and don’t know about these players.

In this latest update, we’ve moved some players around due to cuts, but the first 10 rounds have stayed fairly stable. Injuries have been the biggest culprit for rankings movement lately.

Injuries

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens: Man, this one hurt. Dobbins is done for the season. He wasn’t set to take over as an every down back, but his ability coupled with the threat of Lamar Jackson, would have defenses in ruins trying to stop the run.

His injury helps Gus Edwards out a lot while it adds a new name moving up our rankings, Ty’son Williams. Edwards gets a nice boost, but of course Jackson is like another running back and takes away opportunities for Edwards, keeping him from being a truly top fantasy back. Williams is ahead of Justice Hill at the moment, but that isn’t set in stone.

Irv Smith Jr., TE, Vikings: This one hurt more than Dobbins. I’ve been in full wait mode on Smith for a long while now and then a meniscus tear sidelines him for the season. He’s worth trying to grab in dynasty leagues.

His replacement will either be Tyler Conklin or Chris Herndon or a combination of the two. I lean toward a combination of the two and will avoid the situation while propping Dalvin cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen up a tad.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts: Hilton has a neck injury and will miss at least the first three games after being put on I.R. Hilton appears set for another poor fantasy season, even if Carson Wentz can help the passing game. Michael Pittman, Mike Strachan and Parris Campbell should get a chance to show their stuff.

Carson Wentz, QB, Colts: The Colts’ unvaccinated starting quarterback is currently on the COVID-19 list and returning from foot surgery. If things go well he could still start Week 1, but he’s chosen a tougher and quite frankly, a less intelligent path toward his 2021 season. A positive test for COVID-19 would put him away from the team for 10 days and could easily keep him out of two games. There is a decent chance we see Jacob Eason starting some games for Wentz this year.

Overall standard (non-PPR) rankings

Rank Name Tm Pos
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB
2 Derrick Henry TEN RB
3 Dalvin Cook MIN RB
4 Davante Adams GB WR
5 Tyreek Hill KC WR
6 Alvin Kamara NO RB
7 Saquon Barkley NYG RB
8 Stefon Diggs BUF WR
9 Calvin Ridley ATL WR
10 Aaron Jones GB RB
11 Najee Harris PIT RB
12 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
13 DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR
14 Travis Kelce KC TE
15 Joe Mixon CIN RB
16 Nick Chubb CLE RB
17 Jonathan Taylor IND RB
18 D.K. Metcalf SEA WR
19 Justin Jefferson MIN WR
20 George Kittle SF TE
21 Darren Waller LV TE
22 CeeDee Lamb DAL WR
23 Terry McLaurin WAS WR
24 Antonio Gibson WAS RB
25 Mike Evans TB WR
26 David Montgomery CHI RB
27 Austin Ekeler LAC RB
28 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB
29 Miles Sanders PHI RB
30 Keenan Allen LAC WR
31 A.J. Brown TEN WR
32 Patrick Mahomes II KC QB
33 Chris Carson SEA RB
34 Allen Robinson II CHI WR
35 Chris Godwin TB WR
36 Amari Cooper DAL WR
37 Robert Woods LAR WR
38 Adam Thielen MIN WR
39 James Robinson JAC RB
40 Kyler Murray ARI QB
41 Mark Andrews BAL TE
42 Julio Jones TEN WR
43 Gus Edwards BAL RB
44 Cooper Kupp LAR WR
45 Josh Jacobs LV RB
46 Tee Higgins CIN WR
47 Damien Harris NE RB
48 Kenny Golladay NYG WR
49 Brandon Aiyuk SF WR
50 Diontae Johnson PIT WR
51 Raheem Mostert SF RB
52 D.J. Moore CAR WR
53 T.J. Hockenson DET TE
54 Josh Allen BUF QB
55 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR
56 D'Andre Swift DET RB
57 Dak Prescott DAL QB
58 Mike Davis ATL RB
59 Kareem Hunt CLE RB
60 Chase Claypool PIT WR
61 Myles Gaskin MIA RB
62 Aaron Rodgers GB QB
63 Tyler Lockett SEA WR
64 Courtland Sutton DEN WR
65 Brandin Cooks HOU WR
66 Kyle Pitts ATL TE
67 Marquise Brown BAL WR
68 Russell Wilson SEA QB
69 Logan Thomas WAS TE
70 Lamar Jackson BAL QB
71 Jarvis Landry CLE WR
72 Jerry Jeudy DEN WR
73 Melvin Gordon III DEN RB
74 Will Fuller V MIA WR
75 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC WR
76 Chase Edmonds ARI RB
77 Tom Brady TB QB
78 Robert Tonyan GB TE
79 Robby Anderson CAR WR
80 Javonte Williams DEN RB
81 Deebo Samuel SF WR
82 Tyler Boyd CIN WR
83 Corey Davis NYJ WR
84 Zack Moss BUF RB
85 Darrell Henderson LAR RB
86 Ronald Jones II TB RB
87 Justin Herbert LAC QB
88 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR
89 Sony Michel LAR RB
90 DeVante Parker MIA WR
91 Matthew Stafford LAR QB
92 Mike Gesicki MIA TE
93 Trey Sermon SF RB
94 Noah Fant DEN TE
95 Ryan Tannehill TEN QB
96 Michael Pittman Jr. IND WR
97 Michael Gallup DAL WR
98 Leonard Fournette TB RB
99 Antonio Brown TB WR
100 James Conner ARI RB
101 Mike Williams LAC WR
102 DeVonta Smith PHI WR
103 Kirk Cousins MIN QB
104 AJ Dillon GB RB
105 Jalen Hurts PHI QB
106 Jonnu Smith NE TE
107 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC WR
108 Tyler Higbee LAR TE
109 Mecole Hardman KC WR
110 Devin Singletary BUF RB
111 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC WR
112 Jamaal Williams DET RB
113 Tyrell Williams DET WR
114 Joe Burrow CIN QB
115 Tony Pollard DAL RB
116 Trevor Lawrence JAC QB
117 Matt Ryan ATL QB
118 Ben Roethlisberger PIT QB
119 Malcolm Brown MIA RB
120 Darrel Williams KC RB
121 Dallas Goedert PHI TE
122 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB WR
123 Michael Carter NYJ RB
124 Jakobi Meyers NE WR
125 Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS QB
126 Kenyan Drake LV RB
127 Jared Cook LAC TE
128 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR
129 Quez Watkins PHI WR
130 Giovani Bernard TB RB
131 Jameis Winston NO QB
132 Tevin Coleman NYJ RB
133 Blake Jarwin DAL TE
134 Nyheim Hines IND RB
135 Zach Ertz PHI TE
136 Evan Engram NYG TE
137 Henry Ruggs III LV WR
138 Curtis Samuel WAS WR
139 Hunter Henry NE TE
140 Los Angeles Rams LAR DST
141 Cole Beasley BUF WR
142 Hayden Hurst ATL TE
143 Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB
144 Ty'Son Williams BAL RB
145 San Francisco 49ers SF DST
146 Alexander Mattison MIN RB
147 Michael Thomas NO WR
148 Bryan Edwards LV WR
149 James White NE RB
150 Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB
151 Gabriel Davis BUF WR
152 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST
153 Rob Gronkowski TB TE
154 Justin Fields CHI QB
155 Rondale Moore ARI WR
156 Phillip Lindsay HOU RB
157 Tre'Quan Smith NO WR
158 Zach Wilson NYJ QB
159 Washington Football Team WAS DST
160 Marquez Callaway NO WR
161 Gerald Everett SEA TE
162 Trey Lance SF QB
163 Austin Hooper CLE TE
164 Baltimore Ravens BAL DST
165 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST
166 Indianapolis Colts IND DST
167 Daniel Jones NYG QB
168 Rashaad Penny SEA RB
169 KJ Hamler DEN WR
170 Marlon Mack IND RB
171 Harrison Butker KC K
172 Baker Mayfield CLE QB
173 Cole Kmet CHI TE
174 Jaylen Waddle MIA WR
175 Elijah Moore NYJ WR
176 New Orleans Saints NO DST
177 Salvon Ahmed MIA RB
178 Jimmy Garoppolo SF QB
179 Justin Tucker BAL K
180 Dawson Knox BUF TE
181 Latavius Murray NO RB
182 Alex Collins SEA RB
183 Tyler Bass BUF K
184 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR WR
185 Darrynton Evans TEN RB
186 Justice Hill BAL RB
187 Justin Jackson LAC RB
188 Mark Ingram II HOU RB
189 Nelson Agholor NE WR
190 Ty Johnson NYJ RB
191 Tyler Kroft NYJ TE
192 Jason Sanders MIA K
193 Tony Jones Jr. NO RB
194 Emmanuel Sanders BUF WR
195 J.J. Taylor NE RB
196 Darius Slayton NYG WR
197 Carson Wentz IND QB
198 Sammy Watkins BAL WR
199 J.D. McKissic WAS RB
200 New England Patriots NE DST
201 Buffalo Bills BUF DST
202 Derek Carr LV QB
203 Darnell Mooney CHI WR
204 Greg Zuerlein DAL K
205 Jalen Reagor PHI WR
206 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE WR
207 Miami Dolphins MIA DST
208 Jamison Crowder NYJ WR
209 Donald Parham Jr. LAC TE
210 T.Y. Hilton IND WR
211 Cleveland Browns CLE DST
212 Christian Kirk ARI WR
213 Kansas City Chiefs KC DST
214 Parris Campbell IND WR
215 Younghoe Koo ATL K
216 Josh Palmer LAC WR
217 Carlos Hyde JAC RB
218 Matt Gay LAR K
219 Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST
220 Sterling Shepard NYG WR
221 Rodrigo Blankenship IND K
222 Randall Cobb GB WR
223 DeSean Jackson LAR WR
224 Matt Prater ARI K
225 Denver Broncos DEN DST
226 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR
227 Kylin Hill GB RB
228 Robbie Gould SF K
229 Allen Lazard GB WR
230 Chicago Bears CHI DST
231 Denzel Mims NYJ WR
232 Eric Ebron PIT TE
233 Jason Myers SEA K
234 Green Bay Packers GB DST
235 Jerick McKinnon KC RB
236 Anthony Firkser TEN TE
237 Qadree Ollison ATL RB
238 Jaret Patterson WAS RB
239 Michael Badgley FA K
240 Jalen Guyton LAC WR
241 Teddy Bridgewater DEN QB
242 Quintez Cephus DET WR
243 A.J. Green ARI WR
244 Tim Patrick DEN WR
245 David Johnson HOU RB
246 Pat Freiermuth PIT TE
247 Russell Gage ATL WR
248 Minnesota Vikings MIN DST
249 Mason Crosby GB K
250 Seattle Seahawks SEA DST
251 Ryan Succop TB K
252 Brandon McManus DEN K
253 Daniel Carlson LV K
254 Sam Darnold CAR QB
255 Adam Trautman NO TE
256 Chuba Hubbard CAR RB
257 Tyler Conklin MIN TE
258 DeeJay Dallas SEA RB
259 Foster Moreau LV TE
260 Josh Reynolds TEN WR
261 Byron Pringle KC WR
262 Preston Williams MIA WR
263 Kenneth Gainwell PHI RB
264 Demarcus Robinson KC WR
265 New York Giants NYG DST
266 O.J. Howard TB TE
267 Amari Rodgers GB WR
268 Rashard Higgins CLE WR
269 Marquez Stevenson BUF WR
270 Anthony Miller HOU WR
271 Damien Williams CHI RB
272 Dan Arnold CAR TE
273 Mac Jones NE QB
274 Graham Gano NYG K
275 Boston Scott PHI RB
276 Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST
277 Tennessee Titans TEN DST
278 Chris Boswell PIT K
279 Chris Herndon IV MIN TE
280 Joshua Kelley LAC RB
281 Tyrod Taylor HOU QB
282 Zach Pascal IND WR
283 Scotty Miller TB WR
284 Dustin Hopkins WAS K
285 Evan McPherson CIN K
286 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT RB
287 Hunter Renfrow LV WR
288 Jordan Akins HOU TE
289 Josh Lambo JAC K
290 James Washington PIT WR
291 Jack Doyle IND TE
292 Kendrick Bourne NE WR
293 Cam Sims WAS WR
294 Dalton Schultz DAL TE
295 Nick Folk FA K
296 Tyler Johnson TB WR
297 Joey Slye FA K
298 New York Jets NYJ DST
299 Kadarius Toney NYG WR
300 Jace Sternberger GB TE
301 Arizona Cardinals ARI DST
302 Jake Elliott PHI K
303 Aldrick Rosas NO K
304 Larry Rountree III LAC RB
305 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL WR
306 Benny Snell Jr. PIT RB
307 Devontae Booker NYG RB
308 Dallas Cowboys DAL DST
309 David Moore CAR WR
310 Elijah Mitchell SF RB
311 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA WR
312 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC DST
313 Mo Alie-Cox IND TE
314 Jared Goff DET QB
315 Houston Texans HOU DST
316 Jose Borregales TB K
317 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN TE
318 Cairo Santos CHI K
319 D'Ernest Johnson CLE RB
320 Tutu Atwell LAR WR
321 Mike Boone DEN RB
322 Atlanta Falcons ATL DST
323 Jake Funk LAR RB
324 Greg Joseph MIN K
325 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ WR
326 Andy Dalton CHI QB
327 C.J. Uzomah CIN TE
328 Matt Breida BUF RB
329 Samaje Perine CIN RB
330 Jordan Love GB QB
331 Sam Ficken TEN K
332 Kylen Granson IND TE
333 Chase McLaughlin CLE K
334 Auden Tate CIN WR
335 David Njoku CLE TE
336 Carolina Panthers CAR DST
337 Dede Westbrook MIN WR
338 Detroit Lions DET DST
339 Harrison Bryant CLE TE
340 N'Keal Harry NE WR
341 Van Jefferson LAR WR
342 Hunter Long MIA TE
343 Cameron Brate TB TE
344 Cody Parkey CLE K
345 Will Dissly SEA TE
346 Cincinnati Bengals CIN DST
347 Geoff Swaim TEN TE
348 Taysom Hill NO QB
349 Eno Benjamin ARI RB
350 Jimmy Graham CHI TE
351 John Ross NYG WR
352 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB RB
353 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF RB
354 Jordan Wilkins IND RB
355 Chris Evans CIN RB
356 Kyle Rudolph NYG TE
357 Drew Lock DEN QB
358 Andy Isabella ARI WR
359 Devin Duvernay BAL WR
360 Brevin Jordan HOU TE
361 Albert Wilson MIA WR
362 Greg Ward PHI WR
363 Drew Sample CIN TE
364 Royce Freeman FA RB
365 Rex Burkhead HOU RB
366 Cam Newton FA QB
367 Kene Nwangwu MIN RB
368 Marcus Mariota LV QB
369 Gary Brightwell NYG RB
370 Josh Oliver BAL TE
371 Josiah Deguara GB TE
372 Jermar Jefferson DET RB
373 Jacob Harris LAR TE
374 Mitchell Trubisky BUF QB

