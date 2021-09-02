Updated overall rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

The preseason is over! That means the next game we’ll see is on Thursday night, September 9th, when the Dallas Cowboys face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game is filled to the brim with fantasy players, so it will be a great one to kick off the fantasy season.

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Overall

There is still time for trades and free agent pickups to move the rankings around of course, but that’s always the case. I’ll tweak these rankings until the bitter end, but at this point we can feel fairly good about what we know and don’t know about these players.

In this latest update, we’ve moved some players around due to cuts, but the first 10 rounds have stayed fairly stable. Injuries have been the biggest culprit for rankings movement lately.

Injuries

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens: Man, this one hurt. Dobbins is done for the season. He wasn’t set to take over as an every down back, but his ability coupled with the threat of Lamar Jackson, would have defenses in ruins trying to stop the run.

His injury helps Gus Edwards out a lot while it adds a new name moving up our rankings, Ty’son Williams. Edwards gets a nice boost, but of course Jackson is like another running back and takes away opportunities for Edwards, keeping him from being a truly top fantasy back. Williams is ahead of Justice Hill at the moment, but that isn’t set in stone.

Irv Smith Jr., TE, Vikings: This one hurt more than Dobbins. I’ve been in full wait mode on Smith for a long while now and then a meniscus tear sidelines him for the season. He’s worth trying to grab in dynasty leagues.

His replacement will either be Tyler Conklin or Chris Herndon or a combination of the two. I lean toward a combination of the two and will avoid the situation while propping Dalvin cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen up a tad.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts: Hilton has a neck injury and will miss at least the first three games after being put on I.R. Hilton appears set for another poor fantasy season, even if Carson Wentz can help the passing game. Michael Pittman, Mike Strachan and Parris Campbell should get a chance to show their stuff.

Carson Wentz, QB, Colts: The Colts’ unvaccinated starting quarterback is currently on the COVID-19 list and returning from foot surgery. If things go well he could still start Week 1, but he’s chosen a tougher and quite frankly, a less intelligent path toward his 2021 season. A positive test for COVID-19 would put him away from the team for 10 days and could easily keep him out of two games. There is a decent chance we see Jacob Eason starting some games for Wentz this year.