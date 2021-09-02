Updated overall rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

The preseason is over! That means the next game we’ll see is on Thursday night, September 9th, when the Dallas Cowboys face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game is filled to the brim with fantasy players, so it will be a great one to kick off the fantasy season.
2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Overall
There is still time for trades and free agent pickups to move the rankings around of course, but that’s always the case. I’ll tweak these rankings until the bitter end, but at this point we can feel fairly good about what we know and don’t know about these players.
In this latest update, we’ve moved some players around due to cuts, but the first 10 rounds have stayed fairly stable. Injuries have been the biggest culprit for rankings movement lately.
Injuries
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens: Man, this one hurt. Dobbins is done for the season. He wasn’t set to take over as an every down back, but his ability coupled with the threat of Lamar Jackson, would have defenses in ruins trying to stop the run.
His injury helps Gus Edwards out a lot while it adds a new name moving up our rankings, Ty’son Williams. Edwards gets a nice boost, but of course Jackson is like another running back and takes away opportunities for Edwards, keeping him from being a truly top fantasy back. Williams is ahead of Justice Hill at the moment, but that isn’t set in stone.
Irv Smith Jr., TE, Vikings: This one hurt more than Dobbins. I’ve been in full wait mode on Smith for a long while now and then a meniscus tear sidelines him for the season. He’s worth trying to grab in dynasty leagues.
His replacement will either be Tyler Conklin or Chris Herndon or a combination of the two. I lean toward a combination of the two and will avoid the situation while propping Dalvin cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen up a tad.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts: Hilton has a neck injury and will miss at least the first three games after being put on I.R. Hilton appears set for another poor fantasy season, even if Carson Wentz can help the passing game. Michael Pittman, Mike Strachan and Parris Campbell should get a chance to show their stuff.
Carson Wentz, QB, Colts: The Colts’ unvaccinated starting quarterback is currently on the COVID-19 list and returning from foot surgery. If things go well he could still start Week 1, but he’s chosen a tougher and quite frankly, a less intelligent path toward his 2021 season. A positive test for COVID-19 would put him away from the team for 10 days and could easily keep him out of two games. There is a decent chance we see Jacob Eason starting some games for Wentz this year.
Overall standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Rank
|Name
|Tm
|Pos
|Rank
|Name
|Tm
|Pos
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|2
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|3
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|4
|Davante Adams
|GB
|WR
|5
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|WR
|6
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|7
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|8
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|9
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|WR
|10
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|11
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|12
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|13
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|WR
|14
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|15
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|16
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|17
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|18
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|19
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|20
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|21
|Darren Waller
|LV
|TE
|22
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|23
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|24
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|25
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|26
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|RB
|27
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|28
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|RB
|29
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|RB
|30
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|31
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|WR
|32
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|33
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|RB
|34
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|WR
|35
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|36
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|WR
|37
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|WR
|38
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|WR
|39
|James Robinson
|JAC
|RB
|40
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|41
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|42
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|WR
|43
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|RB
|44
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|45
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|46
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|47
|Damien Harris
|NE
|RB
|48
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|WR
|49
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|50
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|51
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|RB
|52
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|WR
|53
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|TE
|54
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|55
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|WR
|56
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|RB
|57
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|58
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|RB
|59
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|RB
|60
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|WR
|61
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|RB
|62
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|QB
|63
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|64
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|65
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|WR
|66
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|67
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|WR
|68
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|QB
|69
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|TE
|70
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|71
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|WR
|72
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|73
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|RB
|74
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|WR
|75
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|76
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|RB
|77
|Tom Brady
|TB
|QB
|78
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|TE
|79
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|WR
|80
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|81
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|82
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|83
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|WR
|84
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|RB
|85
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|RB
|86
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|RB
|87
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|88
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|WR
|89
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|RB
|90
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|WR
|91
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|92
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|TE
|93
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|RB
|94
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|TE
|95
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|QB
|96
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|WR
|97
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|98
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|RB
|99
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|WR
|100
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|101
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|102
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|103
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|104
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|105
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|106
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|TE
|107
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|108
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|109
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WR
|110
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|RB
|111
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|112
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|RB
|113
|Tyrell Williams
|DET
|WR
|114
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|115
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|116
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|QB
|117
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|QB
|118
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|QB
|119
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|RB
|120
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|RB
|121
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|122
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|WR
|123
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|RB
|124
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|WR
|125
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|WAS
|QB
|126
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|RB
|127
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|TE
|128
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|129
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|WR
|130
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|RB
|131
|Jameis Winston
|NO
|QB
|132
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|RB
|133
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|TE
|134
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|RB
|135
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|TE
|136
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|TE
|137
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|WR
|138
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|WR
|139
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|140
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|141
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|WR
|142
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|TE
|143
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|144
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|RB
|145
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|146
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|147
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|148
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|WR
|149
|James White
|NE
|RB
|150
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|151
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|WR
|152
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|153
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|TE
|154
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|155
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|156
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|RB
|157
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|WR
|158
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|QB
|159
|Washington Football Team
|WAS
|DST
|160
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|WR
|161
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|TE
|162
|Trey Lance
|SF
|QB
|163
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|TE
|164
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|165
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|166
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|167
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|168
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|RB
|169
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|WR
|170
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|RB
|171
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|172
|Baker Mayfield
|CLE
|QB
|173
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|174
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|175
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|WR
|176
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|177
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|RB
|178
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|QB
|179
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|K
|180
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|181
|Latavius Murray
|NO
|RB
|182
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|RB
|183
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|184
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|WR
|185
|Darrynton Evans
|TEN
|RB
|186
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|187
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|RB
|188
|Mark Ingram II
|HOU
|RB
|189
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|WR
|190
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|RB
|191
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|TE
|192
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|K
|193
|Tony Jones Jr.
|NO
|RB
|194
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|WR
|195
|J.J. Taylor
|NE
|RB
|196
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|WR
|197
|Carson Wentz
|IND
|QB
|198
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|WR
|199
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|RB
|200
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|201
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|202
|Derek Carr
|LV
|QB
|203
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|204
|Greg Zuerlein
|DAL
|K
|205
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|WR
|206
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|207
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|208
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|WR
|209
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|TE
|210
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|WR
|211
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|212
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|WR
|213
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|214
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|WR
|215
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|K
|216
|Josh Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|217
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|RB
|218
|Matt Gay
|LAR
|K
|219
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|220
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|WR
|221
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|IND
|K
|222
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|WR
|223
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|WR
|224
|Matt Prater
|ARI
|K
|225
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|226
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|227
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|RB
|228
|Robbie Gould
|SF
|K
|229
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|WR
|230
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|231
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|WR
|232
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|TE
|233
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|234
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|235
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|236
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|TE
|237
|Qadree Ollison
|ATL
|RB
|238
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|RB
|239
|Michael Badgley
|FA
|K
|240
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|WR
|241
|Teddy Bridgewater
|DEN
|QB
|242
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|WR
|243
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|WR
|244
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|WR
|245
|David Johnson
|HOU
|RB
|246
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|247
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|WR
|248
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|249
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|K
|250
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|251
|Ryan Succop
|TB
|K
|252
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
|K
|253
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|K
|254
|Sam Darnold
|CAR
|QB
|255
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|TE
|256
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|257
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|TE
|258
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|RB
|259
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|TE
|260
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|WR
|261
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|WR
|262
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|WR
|263
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|RB
|264
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|WR
|265
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|266
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|TE
|267
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|WR
|268
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|WR
|269
|Marquez Stevenson
|BUF
|WR
|270
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|WR
|271
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|RB
|272
|Dan Arnold
|CAR
|TE
|273
|Mac Jones
|NE
|QB
|274
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|K
|275
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|RB
|276
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|277
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|278
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|279
|Chris Herndon IV
|MIN
|TE
|280
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|RB
|281
|Tyrod Taylor
|HOU
|QB
|282
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|WR
|283
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|WR
|284
|Dustin Hopkins
|WAS
|K
|285
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|286
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|RB
|287
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|WR
|288
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|TE
|289
|Josh Lambo
|JAC
|K
|290
|James Washington
|PIT
|WR
|291
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|TE
|292
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|WR
|293
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|WR
|294
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|TE
|295
|Nick Folk
|FA
|K
|296
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|WR
|297
|Joey Slye
|FA
|K
|298
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|299
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|WR
|300
|Jace Sternberger
|GB
|TE
|301
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|302
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|303
|Aldrick Rosas
|NO
|K
|304
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|RB
|305
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|WR
|306
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|RB
|307
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|RB
|308
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|309
|David Moore
|CAR
|WR
|310
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|311
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|WR
|312
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|DST
|313
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|TE
|314
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|315
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|DST
|316
|Jose Borregales
|TB
|K
|317
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|TE
|318
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|319
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|RB
|320
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|WR
|321
|Mike Boone
|DEN
|RB
|322
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|323
|Jake Funk
|LAR
|RB
|324
|Greg Joseph
|MIN
|K
|325
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|WR
|326
|Andy Dalton
|CHI
|QB
|327
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|TE
|328
|Matt Breida
|BUF
|RB
|329
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|330
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|331
|Sam Ficken
|TEN
|K
|332
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|TE
|333
|Chase McLaughlin
|CLE
|K
|334
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|WR
|335
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|336
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|337
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|WR
|338
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|DST
|339
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|TE
|340
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|WR
|341
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|WR
|342
|Hunter Long
|MIA
|TE
|343
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|TE
|344
|Cody Parkey
|CLE
|K
|345
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|TE
|346
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|347
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|TE
|348
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|QB
|349
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|RB
|350
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|TE
|351
|John Ross
|NYG
|WR
|352
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|RB
|353
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|RB
|354
|Jordan Wilkins
|IND
|RB
|355
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|RB
|356
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|TE
|357
|Drew Lock
|DEN
|QB
|358
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|WR
|359
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|WR
|360
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|TE
|361
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|WR
|362
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|WR
|363
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|364
|Royce Freeman
|FA
|RB
|365
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|RB
|366
|Cam Newton
|FA
|QB
|367
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|RB
|368
|Marcus Mariota
|LV
|QB
|369
|Gary Brightwell
|NYG
|RB
|370
|Josh Oliver
|BAL
|TE
|371
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|TE
|372
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|RB
|373
|Jacob Harris
|LAR
|TE
|374
|Mitchell Trubisky
|BUF
|QB