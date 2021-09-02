Overall rankings for 2021 PPR fantasy football leagues

We are getting dangerously close to TNF kick off to start off the 2022 NFL season, and you’ve got just days left to complete your fantasy football drafts for the season. Luckily, we learned enough throughout the preseason to guide us in drafting the sleepers, avoiding the busts and starting those league-winning players in our lineups when it counts. We’ve compiled all you need to know post-NFL roster cuts and preseason to present you our PPR fantasy football draft rankings.

2021 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Overall

As always, keep in mind when drafting in your PPR scoring fantasy football leagues that your goal is always to optimize your lineups to maximize potential for receptions. We’ve

Since our last rankings update ahead of preseason Week 3, there has been plenty of news and, unfortunately, injuries, that is bound to throw your previous draft plan out the window.

Ravens running back JK Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in his preseason debut after suffering a nasty hyper-extension of his knee. This catapulted back up Gus Edwards into the fourth or fifth round of fantasy football drafts, as he’s now projected for the bulk of the team’s carries in Dobbins’ absence.

In other news, the New England Patriots released veteran QB Cam Newton — the final nod to rookie Mac Jones taking over center in Week 1. Jones shined throughout the preseason, showcasing his quick decision making ability, polish and poise that you might not expect from a rookie right out of the gate. It remains to be seen if Newton will get an opportunity this season.

On the rookie front, there are just two question marks left as to which quarterbacks will be under center in Week 1. Will Trey Lance or Justin Fields get the start in their respective offenses? Only time will tell, but we’ve broken down each of these possibilities and weighed them out in our overall fantasy football rankings for the season to help you with your fantasy football drafts ahead of Week 1.