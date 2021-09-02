Overall rankings for 2021 PPR fantasy football leagues

We are getting dangerously close to TNF kick off to start off the 2022 NFL season, and you’ve got just days left to complete your fantasy football drafts for the season. Luckily, we learned enough throughout the preseason to guide us in drafting the sleepers, avoiding the busts and starting those league-winning players in our lineups when it counts. We’ve compiled all you need to know post-NFL roster cuts and preseason to present you our PPR fantasy football draft rankings.
2021 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Overall
As always, keep in mind when drafting in your PPR scoring fantasy football leagues that your goal is always to optimize your lineups to maximize potential for receptions. We’ve
Since our last rankings update ahead of preseason Week 3, there has been plenty of news and, unfortunately, injuries, that is bound to throw your previous draft plan out the window.
Ravens running back JK Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in his preseason debut after suffering a nasty hyper-extension of his knee. This catapulted back up Gus Edwards into the fourth or fifth round of fantasy football drafts, as he’s now projected for the bulk of the team’s carries in Dobbins’ absence.
In other news, the New England Patriots released veteran QB Cam Newton — the final nod to rookie Mac Jones taking over center in Week 1. Jones shined throughout the preseason, showcasing his quick decision making ability, polish and poise that you might not expect from a rookie right out of the gate. It remains to be seen if Newton will get an opportunity this season.
On the rookie front, there are just two question marks left as to which quarterbacks will be under center in Week 1. Will Trey Lance or Justin Fields get the start in their respective offenses? Only time will tell, but we’ve broken down each of these possibilities and weighed them out in our overall fantasy football rankings for the season to help you with your fantasy football drafts ahead of Week 1.
Overall PPR rankings for 2021 fantasy football
|Rank
|Name
|Tm
|Pos
|Rank
|Name
|Tm
|Pos
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|2
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|3
|Davante Adams
|GB
|WR
|4
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|5
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|6
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|7
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|8
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|WR
|9
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|10
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|WR
|11
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|12
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|WR
|13
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|14
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|15
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|16
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|17
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|18
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|19
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|20
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|21
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|22
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|23
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|24
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|25
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|26
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|WR
|27
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|RB
|28
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|RB
|29
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|30
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|RB
|31
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|32
|James Robinson
|JAC
|RB
|33
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|34
|Darren Waller
|LV
|TE
|35
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|RB
|36
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|RB
|37
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|38
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|39
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|40
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|WR
|41
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|WR
|42
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|QB
|43
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|WR
|44
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|WR
|45
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|WR
|46
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|QB
|47
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|48
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|49
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|50
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|51
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|RB
|52
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|RB
|53
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|54
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|55
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|WR
|56
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|57
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|WR
|58
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|TE
|59
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|60
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|WR
|61
|Damien Harris
|NE
|RB
|62
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|RB
|63
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|RB
|64
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|RB
|65
|Tom Brady
|TB
|QB
|66
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|RB
|67
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|RB
|68
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|WR
|69
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|70
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|WR
|71
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|RB
|72
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|73
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|74
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|WR
|75
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|76
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|77
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|RB
|78
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|79
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|RB
|80
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|RB
|81
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|TE
|82
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|WR
|83
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|RB
|84
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|WR
|85
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|TE
|86
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|87
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|WR
|88
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|WR
|89
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|90
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|91
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|92
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|TE
|93
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|RB
|94
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|RB
|95
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|WR
|96
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|WR
|97
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|RB
|98
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|99
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|RB
|100
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|101
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|TE
|102
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|TE
|103
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|QB
|104
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|WR
|105
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|RB
|106
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|WR
|107
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|108
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|RB
|109
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|110
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|111
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|112
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|113
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|RB
|114
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|115
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|116
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|117
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|118
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WR
|119
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|RB
|120
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|121
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|TE
|122
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|QB
|123
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|RB
|124
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|QB
|125
|Tyrell Williams
|DET
|WR
|126
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|WR
|127
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|WR
|128
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|RB
|129
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|130
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|TE
|131
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|QB
|132
|James White
|NE
|RB
|133
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|WAS
|QB
|134
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|WR
|135
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|RB
|136
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|137
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|TE
|138
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|RB
|139
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|WR
|140
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|141
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|WR
|142
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|TE
|143
|Jameis Winston
|NO
|QB
|144
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|WR
|145
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|RB
|146
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|147
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|RB
|148
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|WR
|149
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|150
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|WR
|151
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|WR
|152
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|TE
|153
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|154
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|RB
|155
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|156
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|WR
|157
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|158
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|WR
|159
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|WR
|160
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|161
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|162
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|WR
|163
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|164
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|RB
|165
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|WR
|166
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|QB
|167
|Trey Lance
|SF
|QB
|168
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|TE
|169
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|WR
|170
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|171
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|172
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|173
|Washington Football Team
|WAS
|DST
|174
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|175
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|TE
|176
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|TE
|177
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|178
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|179
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|TE
|180
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|K
|181
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|182
|Baker Mayfield
|CLE
|QB
|183
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|WR
|184
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|WR
|185
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|QB
|186
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|187
|Carson Wentz
|IND
|QB
|188
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|WR
|189
|Latavius Murray
|NO
|RB
|190
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|191
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|192
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|193
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|K
|194
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|195
|Derek Carr
|LV
|QB
|196
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|197
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|WR
|198
|Greg Zuerlein
|DAL
|K
|199
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|TE
|200
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|201
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|202
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|203
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|WR
|204
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|WR
|205
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|RB
|206
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|207
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|208
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|WR
|209
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|TE
|210
|Darrynton Evans
|TEN
|RB
|211
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|212
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|K
|213
|Matt Gay
|LAR
|K
|214
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|IND
|K
|215
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|WR
|216
|Josh Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|217
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|RB
|218
|Matt Prater
|ARI
|K
|219
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|RB
|220
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|221
|Robbie Gould
|SF
|K
|222
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|223
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|224
|Tony Jones Jr.
|NO
|RB
|225
|J.J. Taylor
|NE
|RB
|226
|Mark Ingram II
|HOU
|RB
|227
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|RB
|228
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|WR
|229
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|WR
|230
|Teddy Bridgewater
|DEN
|QB
|231
|Michael Badgley
|FA
|K
|232
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|233
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|TE
|234
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|235
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|236
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|WR
|237
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|RB
|238
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|WR
|239
|Sam Darnold
|CAR
|QB
|240
|Mac Jones
|NE
|QB
|241
|Qadree Ollison
|ATL
|RB
|242
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|K
|243
|David Johnson
|HOU
|RB
|244
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|RB
|245
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|WR
|246
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|247
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|RB
|248
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|WR
|249
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|WR
|250
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|WR
|251
|Ryan Succop
|TB
|K
|252
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|WR
|253
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|254
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|RB
|255
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|256
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|WR
|257
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|WR
|258
|Tyrod Taylor
|HOU
|QB
|259
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|260
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|WR
|261
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
|K
|262
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|RB
|263
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|WR
|264
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|TE
|265
|Marquez Stevenson
|BUF
|WR
|266
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|K
|267
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|WR
|268
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|K
|269
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|WR
|270
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|271
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|272
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|RB
|273
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|RB
|274
|Dustin Hopkins
|WAS
|K
|275
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|WR
|276
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|WR
|277
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|WR
|278
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|TE
|279
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|280
|Josh Lambo
|JAC
|K
|281
|Andy Dalton
|CHI
|QB
|282
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|RB
|283
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|284
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|285
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|RB
|286
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|287
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|288
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|289
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|QB
|290
|Drew Lock
|DEN
|QB
|291
|Nick Folk
|FA
|K
|292
|Cam Newton
|FA
|QB
|293
|Dan Arnold
|CAR
|TE
|294
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|WR
|295
|James Washington
|PIT
|WR
|296
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|WR
|297
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|WR
|298
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|WR
|299
|Chris Herndon IV
|MIN
|TE
|300
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|WR
|301
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|302
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|TE
|303
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|304
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|WR
|305
|David Moore
|CAR
|WR
|306
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|TE
|307
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|WR
|308
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|WR
|309
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|WR
|310
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|WR
|311
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|TE
|312
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|WR
|313
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|TE
|314
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|WR
|315
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|TE
|316
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|WR
|317
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|WR
|318
|Joey Slye
|FA
|K
|319
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|320
|Aldrick Rosas
|NO
|K
|321
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|WR
|322
|Jace Sternberger
|GB
|TE
|323
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|WR
|324
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|WR
|325
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|TE
|326
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|MIN
|WR
|327
|John Ross
|NYG
|WR
|328
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|TE
|329
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|WR
|330
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|WR
|331
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|TE
|332
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|TE
|333
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|TE
|334
|Hunter Long
|MIA
|TE
|335
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|336
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|TE
|337
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|TE
|338
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|TE
|339
|Jose Borregales
|TB
|K
|340
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|TE
|341
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|TE
|342
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|TE
|343
|Devin Asiasi
|NE
|TE
|344
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|345
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|346
|Greg Joseph
|MIN
|K
|347
|Sam Ficken
|TEN
|K
|348
|Chase McLaughlin
|CLE
|K
|349
|Cody Parkey
|CLE
|K