Overall rankings for 2021 PPR fantasy football leagues

We take you through our overall PPR rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham
Baltimore Ravens v Carolina Panthers Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images

We are getting dangerously close to TNF kick off to start off the 2022 NFL season, and you’ve got just days left to complete your fantasy football drafts for the season. Luckily, we learned enough throughout the preseason to guide us in drafting the sleepers, avoiding the busts and starting those league-winning players in our lineups when it counts. We’ve compiled all you need to know post-NFL roster cuts and preseason to present you our PPR fantasy football draft rankings.

2021 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Overall

As always, keep in mind when drafting in your PPR scoring fantasy football leagues that your goal is always to optimize your lineups to maximize potential for receptions.

Since our last rankings update ahead of preseason Week 3, there has been plenty of news and, unfortunately, injuries, that is bound to throw your previous draft plan out the window.

Ravens running back JK Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in his preseason debut after suffering a nasty hyper-extension of his knee. This catapulted back up Gus Edwards into the fourth or fifth round of fantasy football drafts, as he’s now projected for the bulk of the team’s carries in Dobbins’ absence.

In other news, the New England Patriots released veteran QB Cam Newton — the final nod to rookie Mac Jones taking over center in Week 1. Jones shined throughout the preseason, showcasing his quick decision making ability, polish and poise that you might not expect from a rookie right out of the gate. It remains to be seen if Newton will get an opportunity this season.

On the rookie front, there are just two question marks left as to which quarterbacks will be under center in Week 1. Will Trey Lance or Justin Fields get the start in their respective offenses? Only time will tell, but we’ve broken down each of these possibilities and weighed them out in our overall fantasy football rankings for the season to help you with your fantasy football drafts ahead of Week 1.

Overall PPR rankings for 2021 fantasy football

Rank Name Tm Pos
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB
2 Dalvin Cook MIN RB
3 Davante Adams GB WR
4 Alvin Kamara NO RB
5 Derrick Henry TEN RB
6 Saquon Barkley NYG RB
7 Stefon Diggs BUF WR
8 Tyreek Hill KC WR
9 Aaron Jones GB RB
10 Calvin Ridley ATL WR
11 Travis Kelce KC TE
12 DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR
13 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
14 Najee Harris PIT RB
15 Joe Mixon CIN RB
16 Jonathan Taylor IND RB
17 Nick Chubb CLE RB
18 Austin Ekeler LAC RB
19 D.K. Metcalf SEA WR
20 George Kittle SF TE
21 Antonio Gibson WAS RB
22 Justin Jefferson MIN WR
23 Keenan Allen LAC WR
24 Terry McLaurin WAS WR
25 CeeDee Lamb DAL WR
26 Allen Robinson II CHI WR
27 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB
28 Miles Sanders PHI RB
29 Chris Godwin TB WR
30 David Montgomery CHI RB
31 Patrick Mahomes II KC QB
32 James Robinson JAC RB
33 Kyler Murray ARI QB
34 Darren Waller LV TE
35 D'Andre Swift DET RB
36 Chris Carson SEA RB
37 Josh Allen BUF QB
38 Dak Prescott DAL QB
39 Mike Evans TB WR
40 A.J. Brown TEN WR
41 Robert Woods LAR WR
42 Aaron Rodgers GB QB
43 Julio Jones TEN WR
44 Amari Cooper DAL WR
45 Adam Thielen MIN WR
46 Russell Wilson SEA QB
47 Cooper Kupp LAR WR
48 Lamar Jackson BAL QB
49 Diontae Johnson PIT WR
50 Josh Jacobs LV RB
51 Gus Edwards BAL RB
52 Raheem Mostert SF RB
53 Tee Higgins CIN WR
54 Tyler Lockett SEA WR
55 Kenny Golladay NYG WR
56 Mark Andrews BAL TE
57 D.J. Moore CAR WR
58 T.J. Hockenson DET TE
59 Brandon Aiyuk SF WR
60 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR
61 Damien Harris NE RB
62 Kareem Hunt CLE RB
63 Chase Edmonds ARI RB
64 Mike Davis ATL RB
65 Tom Brady TB QB
66 Myles Gaskin MIA RB
67 Melvin Gordon III DEN RB
68 Chase Claypool PIT WR
69 Justin Herbert LAC QB
70 Brandin Cooks HOU WR
71 Zack Moss BUF RB
72 Kyle Pitts ATL TE
73 Matthew Stafford LAR QB
74 Jarvis Landry CLE WR
75 Courtland Sutton DEN WR
76 Jerry Jeudy DEN WR
77 Darrell Henderson LAR RB
78 Javonte Williams DEN RB
79 Trey Sermon SF RB
80 Ronald Jones II TB RB
81 Logan Thomas WAS TE
82 Will Fuller V MIA WR
83 Leonard Fournette TB RB
84 Robby Anderson CAR WR
85 Robert Tonyan GB TE
86 Tyler Boyd CIN WR
87 Marquise Brown BAL WR
88 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR
89 James Conner ARI RB
90 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC WR
91 Deebo Samuel SF WR
92 Noah Fant DEN TE
93 Sony Michel LAR RB
94 Giovani Bernard TB RB
95 Corey Davis NYJ WR
96 DeVante Parker MIA WR
97 Devin Singletary BUF RB
98 Tony Pollard DAL RB
99 Jamaal Williams DET RB
100 AJ Dillon GB RB
101 Mike Gesicki MIA TE
102 Jonnu Smith NE TE
103 Ryan Tannehill TEN QB
104 Michael Pittman Jr. IND WR
105 Darrel Williams KC RB
106 Antonio Brown TB WR
107 DeVonta Smith PHI WR
108 Kenyan Drake LV RB
109 Tyler Higbee LAR TE
110 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC WR
111 Michael Gallup DAL WR
112 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC WR
113 Nyheim Hines IND RB
114 Kirk Cousins MIN QB
115 Jalen Hurts PHI QB
116 Dallas Goedert PHI TE
117 Mike Williams LAC WR
118 Mecole Hardman KC WR
119 Michael Carter NYJ RB
120 Joe Burrow CIN QB
121 Evan Engram NYG TE
122 Trevor Lawrence JAC QB
123 Malcolm Brown MIA RB
124 Matt Ryan ATL QB
125 Tyrell Williams DET WR
126 Jakobi Meyers NE WR
127 Quez Watkins PHI WR
128 Tevin Coleman NYJ RB
129 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR
130 Zach Ertz PHI TE
131 Ben Roethlisberger PIT QB
132 James White NE RB
133 Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS QB
134 Cole Beasley BUF WR
135 Ty'Son Williams BAL RB
136 Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB
137 Jared Cook LAC TE
138 Phillip Lindsay HOU RB
139 Curtis Samuel WAS WR
140 Michael Thomas NO WR
141 Henry Ruggs III LV WR
142 Blake Jarwin DAL TE
143 Jameis Winston NO QB
144 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB WR
145 J.D. McKissic WAS RB
146 Rondale Moore ARI WR
147 Rashaad Penny SEA RB
148 Bryan Edwards LV WR
149 Hunter Henry NE TE
150 Gabriel Davis BUF WR
151 Tre'Quan Smith NO WR
152 Hayden Hurst ATL TE
153 Alexander Mattison MIN RB
154 Salvon Ahmed MIA RB
155 Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB
156 Marquez Callaway NO WR
157 Justin Fields CHI QB
158 Elijah Moore NYJ WR
159 KJ Hamler DEN WR
160 Cole Kmet CHI TE
161 Jaylen Waddle MIA WR
162 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR WR
163 Darnell Mooney CHI WR
164 Alex Collins SEA RB
165 Emmanuel Sanders BUF WR
166 Zach Wilson NYJ QB
167 Trey Lance SF QB
168 Austin Hooper CLE TE
169 Sammy Watkins BAL WR
170 Los Angeles Rams LAR DST
171 San Francisco 49ers SF DST
172 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST
173 Washington Football Team WAS DST
174 Baltimore Ravens BAL DST
175 Gerald Everett SEA TE
176 Rob Gronkowski TB TE
177 Harrison Butker KC K
178 Dawson Knox BUF TE
179 Tyler Kroft NYJ TE
180 Justin Tucker BAL K
181 Daniel Jones NYG QB
182 Baker Mayfield CLE QB
183 Darius Slayton NYG WR
184 Nelson Agholor NE WR
185 Jimmy Garoppolo SF QB
186 Tyler Bass BUF K
187 Carson Wentz IND QB
188 Jalen Reagor PHI WR
189 Latavius Murray NO RB
190 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE WR
191 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST
192 Indianapolis Colts IND DST
193 Jason Sanders MIA K
194 New Orleans Saints NO DST
195 Derek Carr LV QB
196 Justice Hill BAL RB
197 Jamison Crowder NYJ WR
198 Greg Zuerlein DAL K
199 Donald Parham Jr. LAC TE
200 New England Patriots NE DST
201 Buffalo Bills BUF DST
202 Miami Dolphins MIA DST
203 T.Y. Hilton IND WR
204 Christian Kirk ARI WR
205 Marlon Mack IND RB
206 Cleveland Browns CLE DST
207 Kansas City Chiefs KC DST
208 Parris Campbell IND WR
209 Eric Ebron PIT TE
210 Darrynton Evans TEN RB
211 Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST
212 Younghoe Koo ATL K
213 Matt Gay LAR K
214 Rodrigo Blankenship IND K
215 Sterling Shepard NYG WR
216 Josh Palmer LAC WR
217 Ty Johnson NYJ RB
218 Matt Prater ARI K
219 Justin Jackson LAC RB
220 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR
221 Robbie Gould SF K
222 Denver Broncos DEN DST
223 Jason Myers SEA K
224 Tony Jones Jr. NO RB
225 J.J. Taylor NE RB
226 Mark Ingram II HOU RB
227 Carlos Hyde JAC RB
228 Randall Cobb GB WR
229 Denzel Mims NYJ WR
230 Teddy Bridgewater DEN QB
231 Michael Badgley FA K
232 Chicago Bears CHI DST
233 Anthony Firkser TEN TE
234 Jerick McKinnon KC RB
235 Pat Freiermuth PIT TE
236 Jalen Guyton LAC WR
237 Kylin Hill GB RB
238 Russell Gage ATL WR
239 Sam Darnold CAR QB
240 Mac Jones NE QB
241 Qadree Ollison ATL RB
242 Mason Crosby GB K
243 David Johnson HOU RB
244 Jaret Patterson WAS RB
245 DeSean Jackson LAR WR
246 Green Bay Packers GB DST
247 DeeJay Dallas SEA RB
248 Allen Lazard GB WR
249 A.J. Green ARI WR
250 Quintez Cephus DET WR
251 Ryan Succop TB K
252 Tim Patrick DEN WR
253 Minnesota Vikings MIN DST
254 Kenneth Gainwell PHI RB
255 Chuba Hubbard CAR RB
256 Josh Reynolds TEN WR
257 Byron Pringle KC WR
258 Tyrod Taylor HOU QB
259 Rashod Bateman BAL WR
260 Preston Williams MIA WR
261 Brandon McManus DEN K
262 Damien Williams CHI RB
263 Demarcus Robinson KC WR
264 Adam Trautman NO TE
265 Marquez Stevenson BUF WR
266 Daniel Carlson LV K
267 Anthony Miller HOU WR
268 Graham Gano NYG K
269 Amari Rodgers GB WR
270 Jared Goff DET QB
271 Chris Boswell PIT K
272 Boston Scott PHI RB
273 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT RB
274 Dustin Hopkins WAS K
275 Rashard Higgins CLE WR
276 Hunter Renfrow LV WR
277 Kendrick Bourne NE WR
278 Tyler Conklin MIN TE
279 Evan McPherson CIN K
280 Josh Lambo JAC K
281 Andy Dalton CHI QB
282 Joshua Kelley LAC RB
283 Seattle Seahawks SEA DST
284 Jordan Love GB QB
285 Larry Rountree III LAC RB
286 New York Giants NYG DST
287 Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST
288 Tennessee Titans TEN DST
289 Taysom Hill NO QB
290 Drew Lock DEN QB
291 Nick Folk FA K
292 Cam Newton FA QB
293 Dan Arnold CAR TE
294 Zach Pascal IND WR
295 James Washington PIT WR
296 Cam Sims WAS WR
297 Scotty Miller TB WR
298 Tyler Johnson TB WR
299 Chris Herndon IV MIN TE
300 Kadarius Toney NYG WR
301 Dyami Brown WAS WR
302 Foster Moreau LV TE
303 Nico Collins HOU WR
304 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA WR
305 David Moore CAR WR
306 O.J. Howard TB TE
307 Tylan Wallace BAL WR
308 Tutu Atwell LAR WR
309 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ WR
310 Auden Tate CIN WR
311 Jordan Akins HOU TE
312 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL WR
313 Jack Doyle IND TE
314 Dede Westbrook MIN WR
315 Dalton Schultz DAL TE
316 Van Jefferson LAR WR
317 N'Keal Harry NE WR
318 Joey Slye FA K
319 Jake Elliott PHI K
320 Aldrick Rosas NO K
321 Andy Isabella ARI WR
322 Jace Sternberger GB TE
323 Devin Duvernay BAL WR
324 Anthony Schwartz CLE WR
325 Mo Alie-Cox IND TE
326 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN WR
327 John Ross NYG WR
328 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN TE
329 Greg Ward PHI WR
330 Albert Wilson MIA WR
331 Kylen Granson IND TE
332 C.J. Uzomah CIN TE
333 Harrison Bryant CLE TE
334 Hunter Long MIA TE
335 David Njoku CLE TE
336 Cameron Brate TB TE
337 Geoff Swaim TEN TE
338 Will Dissly SEA TE
339 Jose Borregales TB K
340 Jimmy Graham CHI TE
341 Kyle Rudolph NYG TE
342 Brevin Jordan HOU TE
343 Devin Asiasi NE TE
344 Drew Sample CIN TE
345 Cairo Santos CHI K
346 Greg Joseph MIN K
347 Sam Ficken TEN K
348 Chase McLaughlin CLE K
349 Cody Parkey CLE K

