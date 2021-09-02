Updated Tight end rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We have one week until opening night, so fantasy football draft season is officially here and breathing down our necks like a sweaty defensive tackle. We’ve been working and shifting and shucking and jiving these rankings for a while now and there’s just one more week before they are moot like Fred Smoot.
We’ll be looking at tight ends below, which means the options are limited for the top guys. Who will they be this year?
2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Tight ends
The top tight ends are pretty much set with Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Darren Waller are the cream of the crop, while Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, and Kyle Pitts have upside to be true difference makers at the position.
There hasn’t been much movement in the tight end rankings, but after the elite guys it would be easy to move them around because predicting these guys is such a crapshoot. One player who I had high hopes for is Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. I had hopes he could be a solid tight end this season, but a meniscus tear has ended his season prematurely. Tyler Conklin and Chris Herndon will take over for him and will likely split work.
Not “sleeper” tight ends really popped this preseason. One player who intrigues me is Jonnu Smith, who will get Mac Jones instead of Cam Newton throwing to him. Hunter Henry is in the mix, but has been dealing with injuries and is starting to feel like a possible bust. Without any true No. 1 wide receivers, Smith could take on a Rob Gronkowski-like role if given the chance.
Tight end rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|2
|George Kittle
|SF
|3
|Darren Waller
|LV
|4
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|5
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|6
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|7
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|8
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|9
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|10
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|11
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|12
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|13
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|14
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|15
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|16
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|17
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|18
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|19
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|20
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|21
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|22
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|23
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|24
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|25
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|26
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|27
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|28
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|29
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|30
|Dan Arnold
|CAR
|31
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|32
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|33
|Chris Herndon IV
|NYJ
|34
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|35
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|36
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|37
|Jace Sternberger
|GB
|38
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|39
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|40
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|41
|Farrod Green
|IND
|42
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|43
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|44
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|45
|David Njoku
|CLE
|46
|Hunter Long
|MIA
|47
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|48
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|49
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|50
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|51
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|52
|Ryan Griffin
|NYJ
|53
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|54
|Jacob Hollister
|BUF
|55
|Jacob Harris
|LAR
|56
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|57
|Kahale Warring
|NE
|58
|Josh Oliver
|BAL
|59
|Ian Thomas
|CAR
|60
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|61
|Devin Asiasi
|NE
|62
|Dalton Keene
|NE
|63
|Brycen Hopkins
|LAR
|64
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|65
|Maxx Williams
|ARI
|66
|Colby Parkinson
|SEA
|67
|Adam Shaheen
|MIA
|68
|Darren Fells
|DET
|69
|Troy Fumagalli
|NE
|70
|James O'Shaughnessy
|JAC
|71
|Tre' McKitty
|LAC