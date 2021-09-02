 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Updated Tight end rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our updated tight end rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts as we approach Week 1.

By Chet Gresham
New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81) reacts during the first half against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium.&nbsp; Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

We have one week until opening night, so fantasy football draft season is officially here and breathing down our necks like a sweaty defensive tackle. We’ve been working and shifting and shucking and jiving these rankings for a while now and there’s just one more week before they are moot like Fred Smoot.

We’ll be looking at tight ends below, which means the options are limited for the top guys. Who will they be this year?

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Tight ends

The top tight ends are pretty much set with Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Darren Waller are the cream of the crop, while Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, and Kyle Pitts have upside to be true difference makers at the position.

There hasn’t been much movement in the tight end rankings, but after the elite guys it would be easy to move them around because predicting these guys is such a crapshoot. One player who I had high hopes for is Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. I had hopes he could be a solid tight end this season, but a meniscus tear has ended his season prematurely. Tyler Conklin and Chris Herndon will take over for him and will likely split work.

Not “sleeper” tight ends really popped this preseason. One player who intrigues me is Jonnu Smith, who will get Mac Jones instead of Cam Newton throwing to him. Hunter Henry is in the mix, but has been dealing with injuries and is starting to feel like a possible bust. Without any true No. 1 wide receivers, Smith could take on a Rob Gronkowski-like role if given the chance.

Tight end rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Rk Name Team
1 Travis Kelce KC
2 George Kittle SF
3 Darren Waller LV
4 Mark Andrews BAL
5 T.J. Hockenson DET
6 Kyle Pitts ATL
7 Logan Thomas WAS
8 Robert Tonyan GB
9 Irv Smith Jr. MIN
10 Mike Gesicki MIA
11 Noah Fant DEN
12 Tyler Higbee LAR
13 Jonnu Smith NE
14 Dallas Goedert PHI
15 Evan Engram NYG
16 Jared Cook LAC
17 Blake Jarwin DAL
18 Rob Gronkowski TB
19 Hunter Henry NE
20 Hayden Hurst ATL
21 Dawson Knox BUF
22 Cole Kmet CHI
23 Austin Hooper CLE
24 Donald Parham Jr. LAC
25 Zach Ertz PHI
26 Eric Ebron PIT
27 Gerald Everett SEA
28 Pat Freiermuth PIT
29 Adam Trautman NO
30 Dan Arnold CAR
31 Anthony Firkser TEN
32 O.J. Howard TB
33 Chris Herndon IV NYJ
34 Tyler Kroft NYJ
35 Jordan Akins HOU
36 Jack Doyle IND
37 Jace Sternberger GB
38 Dalton Schultz DAL
39 Mo Alie-Cox IND
40 Foster Moreau LV
41 Farrod Green IND
42 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN
43 C.J. Uzomah CIN
44 Harrison Bryant CLE
45 David Njoku CLE
46 Hunter Long MIA
47 Cameron Brate TB
48 Geoff Swaim TEN
49 Will Dissly SEA
50 Jimmy Graham CHI
51 Kyle Rudolph NYG
52 Ryan Griffin NYJ
53 Drew Sample CIN
54 Jacob Hollister BUF
55 Jacob Harris LAR
56 Tyler Conklin MIN
57 Kahale Warring NE
58 Josh Oliver BAL
59 Ian Thomas CAR
60 Kylen Granson IND
61 Devin Asiasi NE
62 Dalton Keene NE
63 Brycen Hopkins LAR
64 Josiah Deguara GB
65 Maxx Williams ARI
66 Colby Parkinson SEA
67 Adam Shaheen MIA
68 Darren Fells DET
69 Troy Fumagalli NE
70 James O'Shaughnessy JAC
71 Tre' McKitty LAC

