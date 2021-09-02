 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Updated PPR wide receiver rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our PPR wide receiver rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts ahead of Week 1.

By Chet Gresham
Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

We’re officially through the second week of the NFL preseason and are just two weeks out from real, live, regular-season football. Week 3 should contain more valuable information for fantasy managers, as it’s likely the closest we’ll get to a preview of the regular season for us to make some final adjustments in our fantasy football rankings for the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at where things stand for our PPR wide receiver rankings heading into Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason to help prepare you for your fantasy football drafts.

2021 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receivers

If your league observes a point-per-reception (PPR) scoring format, wide receivers are always going to be a great place to make strides in your fantasy football lineups. Capitalize on your league’s scoring format by chasing wide receivers bound for a voluminous target share.

Adam Thielen vs. CIN, ARI, SEA

Word officially came Wednesday morning that Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. would miss the entire 2021 NFL season after undergoing knee surgery. The team made a move to trade for Jets TE Chris Herndon, but the fact remains that the wide receivers are still likely to be the stars of the show. Adam Thielen led all Vikings skills players in 2020 in and zone target and continues to have upside moving forward into 2021. He is being drafted well beyond second-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and a favorable strength of schedule to start the year may make him a big value for fantasy football managers.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. DET, PHI, GB

There are plenty of questions within the 49er offense. Who is the number one wide receiver? Who is the quarterback, for that matter? Though we aren’t yet sure of the plan for this offense, the preseason gave us one indication – the office will be productive regardless. It remains unclear whether or not we will see Brandon Ayiuk resume his role as a touchdown machine, but the matchups versus the Lions and Eagles weak secondaries in Weeks 1 and 2 are sure to at least provide him the opportunity for two statement games to start the year.

Tyler Lockett vs. IND, TEN, MIN

DK Metcalf is the preferred Seattle Seahawks asset to roster in fantasy football, but it’s difficult to argue that teammate Tyler Lockett isn’t the better value. Lockett is typically available as late as the fourth to fifth rounds of fantasy football drafts and will see a similarly decent schedule to start the season. In Weeks 2 and 3, he’ll see the Titans and Vikings who allowed the second-most and fifth-most fantasy points to wideouts, respectively, in the 2020 season.

When making your draft selections in PPR leagues, always remember that you can compensate for a lack of efficiency with volume. In this scoring format, one catch is equally as valuable as 10 receiving yards — meaning you can chase those “possession receivers,” even when they’re not being targeted deep down the field or scoring a ton of touchdowns.

PPR Wide receiver rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Rk Name Tm
1 Davante Adams GB
2 Stefon Diggs BUF
3 Tyreek Hill KC
4 Calvin Ridley ATL
5 DeAndre Hopkins ARI
6 D.K. Metcalf SEA
7 Justin Jefferson MIN
8 Keenan Allen LAC
9 Terry McLaurin WAS
10 CeeDee Lamb DAL
11 Allen Robinson II CHI
12 Chris Godwin TB
13 Mike Evans TB
14 A.J. Brown TEN
15 Robert Woods LAR
16 Julio Jones TEN
17 Amari Cooper DAL
18 Adam Thielen MIN
19 Cooper Kupp LAR
20 Diontae Johnson PIT
21 Kenny Golladay NYG
22 Tee Higgins CIN
23 Tyler Lockett SEA
24 D.J. Moore CAR
25 Brandon Aiyuk SF
26 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
27 Chase Claypool PIT
28 Brandin Cooks HOU
29 Jarvis Landry CLE
30 Jerry Jeudy DEN
31 Will Fuller V MIA
32 Robby Anderson CAR
33 Tyler Boyd CIN
34 Marquise Brown BAL
35 Courtland Sutton DEN
36 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
37 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC
38 Deebo Samuel SF
39 Mecole Hardman KC
40 DeVante Parker MIA
41 Corey Davis NYJ
42 T.Y. Hilton IND
43 Cole Beasley BUF
44 Michael Pittman Jr. IND
45 Antonio Brown TB
46 DeVonta Smith PHI
47 Michael Thomas NO
48 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
49 Michael Gallup DAL
50 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC
51 Mike Williams LAC
52 Tyrell Williams DET
53 Jakobi Meyers NE
54 Quez Watkins PHI
55 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
56 Curtis Samuel WAS
57 Henry Ruggs III LV
58 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB
59 Rondale Moore ARI
60 Gabriel Davis BUF
61 Tre'Quan Smith NO
62 Darnell Mooney CHI
63 Sammy Watkins BAL
64 Marquez Callaway NO
65 Elijah Moore NYJ
66 KJ Hamler DEN
67 Bryan Edwards LV
68 Jaylen Waddle MIA
69 John Brown LV
70 Nelson Agholor NE
71 Jalen Reagor PHI
72 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR
73 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE
74 Jamison Crowder NYJ
75 Christian Kirk ARI
76 Sterling Shepard NYG
77 Josh Palmer LAC
78 Darius Slayton NYG
79 Breshad Perriman DET
80 Parris Campbell IND
81 Randall Cobb GB
82 Denzel Mims NYJ
83 Emmanuel Sanders BUF
84 Jalen Guyton LAC
85 Russell Gage ATL
86 Allen Lazard GB
87 A.J. Green ARI
88 Byron Pringle KC
89 DeSean Jackson LAR
90 Tim Patrick DEN
91 Josh Reynolds TEN
92 Rashod Bateman BAL
93 Preston Williams MIA
94 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN
95 Anthony Miller HOU
96 Quintez Cephus DET
97 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
98 Amari Rodgers GB
99 Rashard Higgins CLE
100 Hunter Renfrow LV
101 Kendrick Bourne NE
102 Keke Coutee HOU
103 Zach Pascal IND
104 James Washington PIT
105 Cam Sims WAS
106 Scotty Miller TB
107 Tyler Johnson TB
108 Tyron Johnson LAC
109 Travis Fulgham PHI
110 Kadarius Toney NYG
111 Dyami Brown WAS
112 Nico Collins HOU
113 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA
114 David Moore CAR
115 Tylan Wallace BAL
116 Cornell Powell KC
117 Tutu Atwell LAR
118 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ
119 Collin Johnson JAC
120 Auden Tate CIN
121 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL
122 Dede Westbrook MIN
123 Van Jefferson LAR
124 N'Keal Harry NE
125 Demarcus Robinson KC
126 Andy Isabella ARI
127 Devin Duvernay BAL
128 Marquez Stevenson BUF
129 Anthony Schwartz CLE
130 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN
131 John Ross NYG
132 Greg Ward PHI
133 Antonio Gandy-Golden WAS
134 Albert Wilson MIA

