Updated PPR wide receiver rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We’re officially through the second week of the NFL preseason and are just two weeks out from real, live, regular-season football. Week 3 should contain more valuable information for fantasy managers, as it’s likely the closest we’ll get to a preview of the regular season for us to make some final adjustments in our fantasy football rankings for the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at where things stand for our PPR wide receiver rankings heading into Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason to help prepare you for your fantasy football drafts.

2021 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receivers

If your league observes a point-per-reception (PPR) scoring format, wide receivers are always going to be a great place to make strides in your fantasy football lineups. Capitalize on your league’s scoring format by chasing wide receivers bound for a voluminous target share.

Adam Thielen vs. CIN, ARI, SEA

Word officially came Wednesday morning that Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. would miss the entire 2021 NFL season after undergoing knee surgery. The team made a move to trade for Jets TE Chris Herndon, but the fact remains that the wide receivers are still likely to be the stars of the show. Adam Thielen led all Vikings skills players in 2020 in and zone target and continues to have upside moving forward into 2021. He is being drafted well beyond second-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and a favorable strength of schedule to start the year may make him a big value for fantasy football managers.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. DET, PHI, GB

There are plenty of questions within the 49er offense. Who is the number one wide receiver? Who is the quarterback, for that matter? Though we aren’t yet sure of the plan for this offense, the preseason gave us one indication – the office will be productive regardless. It remains unclear whether or not we will see Brandon Ayiuk resume his role as a touchdown machine, but the matchups versus the Lions and Eagles weak secondaries in Weeks 1 and 2 are sure to at least provide him the opportunity for two statement games to start the year.

Tyler Lockett vs. IND, TEN, MIN

DK Metcalf is the preferred Seattle Seahawks asset to roster in fantasy football, but it’s difficult to argue that teammate Tyler Lockett isn’t the better value. Lockett is typically available as late as the fourth to fifth rounds of fantasy football drafts and will see a similarly decent schedule to start the season. In Weeks 2 and 3, he’ll see the Titans and Vikings who allowed the second-most and fifth-most fantasy points to wideouts, respectively, in the 2020 season.

When making your draft selections in PPR leagues, always remember that you can compensate for a lack of efficiency with volume. In this scoring format, one catch is equally as valuable as 10 receiving yards — meaning you can chase those “possession receivers,” even when they’re not being targeted deep down the field or scoring a ton of touchdowns.