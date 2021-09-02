Updated running back rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Week 3 of the preseason is in the rearview mirror and we’re one week away from the NFL regular season. Thursday, September 9th, the Dallas Cowboys head down to Tampa Bay to take on the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. That means we have just seven days to get about fifty fantasy football drafts under our belt. Below we have standard running back rankings for your perusal.
2021 non-PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Running backs
The running back rankings continue to evolve, but at a much slower pace than before. Some news and reconsideration will move them slightly, but for the most part they’re fairly stable.
Injuries
J.K. Dobbins, Ravens
Dobbins is easily the most significant injury since our last update. He’s done for the season with a knee injury and was set to be the lead back on a great offense that also runs the ball extremely efficiently. Rushing attempts get spread out with such a great runner at quarterback in Lamar Jackson, but it will still be a great situation for Gus Edwards now that he’s in the lead.
Trades
Sony Michel, Rams
The Rams needed another back with not much depth behind Darrell Henderson after Cam Akers season was ended prematurely. Michel has shown ability when healthy, but health has been difficult. This situation is a tough one to figure, so I have to drop Henderson, who was set to be the every down back. I don’t think the Rams believe Henderson can hold up to the workload. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have good upside, but Michel will have a chance to take work away.
Running back rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|2
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|3
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|4
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|5
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|6
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|7
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|8
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|9
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|10
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|11
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|12
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|13
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|14
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|15
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|16
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|17
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|18
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|19
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|20
|James Robinson
|JAC
|21
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|22
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|23
|Damien Harris
|NE
|24
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|25
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|26
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|27
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|28
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|29
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|30
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|31
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|32
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|33
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|34
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|35
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|36
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|37
|James Conner
|ARI
|38
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|39
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|40
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|41
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|42
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|43
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|44
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|45
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|46
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|47
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|48
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|49
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|50
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|51
|James White
|NE
|52
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|53
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|54
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|55
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|56
|Darrynton Evans
|TEN
|57
|Latavius Murray
|NO
|58
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|59
|Tony Jones Jr.
|NO
|60
|Mark Ingram II
|HOU
|61
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|62
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|63
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|64
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|65
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|66
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|67
|David Johnson
|HOU
|68
|Tarik Cohen
|CHI
|69
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|70
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|71
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|72
|Xavier Jones
|LAR
|73
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|74
|Wayne Gallman
|SF
|75
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|76
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|77
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|78
|Qadree Ollison
|ATL
|79
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|80
|Mike Boone
|DEN
|81
|Matt Breida
|BUF
|82
|Jake Funk
|LAR
|83
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|84
|Darwin Thompson
|KC
|85
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|86
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|87
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|88
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|89
|Ito Smith
|MIN
|90
|Royce Freeman
|DEN
|91
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|92
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|93
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|94
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|95
|Stevie Scott III
|DEN
|96
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|97
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|98
|Javian Hawkins
|FA
|99
|Gary Brightwell
|NYG
|100
|La'Mical Perine
|NYJ
|101
|Gerrid Doaks
|MIA
|102
|Kalen Ballage
|PIT
|103
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|104
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|105
|Jordan Wilkins
|IND
|106
|Jalen Richard
|LV
|107
|Jordan Howard
|PHI
|108
|Trey Ragas
|LV
|109
|Elijah McGuire
|KC