Updated running back rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Week 3 of the preseason is in the rearview mirror and we’re one week away from the NFL regular season. Thursday, September 9th, the Dallas Cowboys head down to Tampa Bay to take on the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. That means we have just seven days to get about fifty fantasy football drafts under our belt. Below we have standard running back rankings for your perusal.

2021 non-PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Running backs

The running back rankings continue to evolve, but at a much slower pace than before. Some news and reconsideration will move them slightly, but for the most part they’re fairly stable.

Injuries

J.K. Dobbins, Ravens

Dobbins is easily the most significant injury since our last update. He’s done for the season with a knee injury and was set to be the lead back on a great offense that also runs the ball extremely efficiently. Rushing attempts get spread out with such a great runner at quarterback in Lamar Jackson, but it will still be a great situation for Gus Edwards now that he’s in the lead.

Trades

Sony Michel, Rams

The Rams needed another back with not much depth behind Darrell Henderson after Cam Akers season was ended prematurely. Michel has shown ability when healthy, but health has been difficult. This situation is a tough one to figure, so I have to drop Henderson, who was set to be the every down back. I don’t think the Rams believe Henderson can hold up to the workload. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have good upside, but Michel will have a chance to take work away.