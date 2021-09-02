 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Updated running back rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our running back rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts ahead of Week 1.

By Chet Gresham
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.&nbsp; Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 of the preseason is in the rearview mirror and we’re one week away from the NFL regular season. Thursday, September 9th, the Dallas Cowboys head down to Tampa Bay to take on the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. That means we have just seven days to get about fifty fantasy football drafts under our belt. Below we have standard running back rankings for your perusal.

2021 non-PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Running backs

The running back rankings continue to evolve, but at a much slower pace than before. Some news and reconsideration will move them slightly, but for the most part they’re fairly stable.

Injuries

J.K. Dobbins, Ravens

Dobbins is easily the most significant injury since our last update. He’s done for the season with a knee injury and was set to be the lead back on a great offense that also runs the ball extremely efficiently. Rushing attempts get spread out with such a great runner at quarterback in Lamar Jackson, but it will still be a great situation for Gus Edwards now that he’s in the lead.

Trades

Sony Michel, Rams

The Rams needed another back with not much depth behind Darrell Henderson after Cam Akers season was ended prematurely. Michel has shown ability when healthy, but health has been difficult. This situation is a tough one to figure, so I have to drop Henderson, who was set to be the every down back. I don’t think the Rams believe Henderson can hold up to the workload. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have good upside, but Michel will have a chance to take work away.

Running back rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Rk Name Team
Rk Name Team
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR
2 Derrick Henry TEN
3 Dalvin Cook MIN
4 Saquon Barkley NYG
5 Alvin Kamara NO
6 Aaron Jones GB
7 Najee Harris PIT
8 Ezekiel Elliott DAL
9 Joe Mixon CIN
10 Nick Chubb CLE
11 Jonathan Taylor IND
12 Antonio Gibson WAS
13 David Montgomery CHI
14 Austin Ekeler LAC
15 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC
16 Chris Carson SEA
17 Miles Sanders PHI
18 Josh Jacobs LV
19 J.K. Dobbins BAL
20 James Robinson JAC
21 D'Andre Swift DET
22 Raheem Mostert SF
23 Damien Harris NE
24 Mike Davis ATL
25 Kareem Hunt CLE
26 Gus Edwards BAL
27 Myles Gaskin MIA
28 Melvin Gordon III DEN
29 Chase Edmonds ARI
30 Zack Moss BUF
31 Trey Sermon SF
32 Darrell Henderson LAR
33 Javonte Williams DEN
34 Ronald Jones II TB
35 Leonard Fournette TB
36 Sony Michel LAR
37 James Conner ARI
38 AJ Dillon GB
39 Devin Singletary BUF
40 Jamaal Williams DET
41 Tony Pollard DAL
42 Michael Carter NYJ
43 Malcolm Brown MIA
44 Giovani Bernard TB
45 Phillip Lindsay HOU
46 Darrel Williams KC
47 Kenyan Drake LV
48 Rashaad Penny SEA
49 Tevin Coleman NYJ
50 Nyheim Hines IND
51 James White NE
52 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
53 Alexander Mattison MIN
54 Marlon Mack IND
55 Salvon Ahmed MIA
56 Darrynton Evans TEN
57 Latavius Murray NO
58 Justin Jackson LAC
59 Tony Jones Jr. NO
60 Mark Ingram II HOU
61 Carlos Hyde JAC
62 Joshua Kelley LAC
63 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
64 Justice Hill BAL
65 J.D. McKissic WAS
66 Jerick McKinnon KC
67 David Johnson HOU
68 Tarik Cohen CHI
69 Chuba Hubbard CAR
70 Kenneth Gainwell PHI
71 Damien Williams CHI
72 Xavier Jones LAR
73 Boston Scott PHI
74 Wayne Gallman SF
75 Kylin Hill GB
76 Ty Johnson NYJ
77 Benny Snell Jr. PIT
78 Qadree Ollison ATL
79 Devontae Booker NYG
80 Mike Boone DEN
81 Matt Breida BUF
82 Jake Funk LAR
83 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB
84 Darwin Thompson KC
85 Samaje Perine CIN
86 Jaret Patterson WAS
87 Eno Benjamin ARI
88 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
89 Ito Smith MIN
90 Royce Freeman DEN
91 Chris Evans CIN
92 Kene Nwangwu MIN
93 Rex Burkhead HOU
94 Khalil Herbert CHI
95 Stevie Scott III DEN
96 Jermar Jefferson DET
97 DeeJay Dallas SEA
98 Javian Hawkins FA
99 Gary Brightwell NYG
100 La'Mical Perine NYJ
101 Gerrid Doaks MIA
102 Kalen Ballage PIT
103 JaMycal Hasty SF
104 Travis Homer SEA
105 Jordan Wilkins IND
106 Jalen Richard LV
107 Jordan Howard PHI
108 Trey Ragas LV
109 Elijah McGuire KC

More From DraftKings Nation