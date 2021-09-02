How to watch USF vs. NC State via live online stream

The South Florida Bulls and North Carolina State Wolfpack meet up in Week 1 at Carter–Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network.

South Florida failed to beat an FBS team during the Covid-shortened 2020 season. North Carolina transfer quarterback Cade Fortin will be the starting quarterback, who started multiple games in the ACC before moving to Tampa. NC State was 8-4 in 2020, and will have Devin Leary back at quarterback for a team that looks to move up the ladder in the ACC Atlantic Division.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

NC State is a 19-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1000 on the moneyline. That makes South Florida a +650 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 59.