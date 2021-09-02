 clock menu more-arrow no yes

US Open live stream: How to watch women’s Round 2 on Thursday, September 2

The US Open continues the second round on Thursday. We break down who is playing in the women’s tournament and how to watch on ESPN.

By David Fucillo

Ashleigh Barty of Australia returns the ball against Vera Zvonareva of Russia during her Women’s Singles first round match on Day Two of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The US Open plays the second half of the second round on Thursday, September 2 and we get No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty in action. She will face Clara Tauson at noon in Arthur Ashe Stadium and is a -1000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’re coming off a Wednesday that saw Sloane Stephens upset No. 21 Coco Gauff as the lone notable upset of the day.

Women’s Thursday tournament coverage begins at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. That is followed by links for live streaming options at ESPN.

Schedule and odds

2021 US Open women’s odds, Sep 2

Player vs. Player
Angelique Kerber -400 vs. Anhelina Kalinina +300
Paula Badosa -550 vs. Varvara Gracheva +400
Belinda Bencic -1800 vs. Martina Trevisan +900
Katerina Siniakova +200 vs. Maria Sakkari -250
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova +400 vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -550
Fiona Ferro +475 vs. Iga Swiatek -700
Shuai Zhang +120 vs. Emma Raducanu -145
Anett Kontaveit -145 vs. Jil Belen Teichmann +120
Sara Sorribes Tormo -220 vs. Su -Wei Hsieh +180
Ashleigh Barty -1000 vs. Clara Tauson +650
Petra Kvitova -575 vs. Kristyna Pliskova +400
Greet Minnen +150 vs. Liudmila Samsonova -185
Misaki Doi +700 vs. Jessica Pegula -1200
Shelby Rogers -110 vs. Sorana Cirstea -110
Ajla Tomljanovic -125 vs. Petra Martic +105
Lauren Davis +290 vs. Bianca Andreescu -380
Karolina Pliskova -260 vs. Amanda Anisimova +205

ESPN live stream options

11:00 AM: 2021 US Open (Segunda Ronda)
11:00 AM: 2021 US Open (Segunda Ronda)
12:00 PM: Court 17
12:00 PM: Court 13
12:00 PM: Arthur Ashe Stadium
12:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Second Round)
12:00 PM: Court 5
12:00 PM: Court 6
12:00 PM: Arthur Ashe Stadium - Match #1
12:00 PM: Louis Armstrong Stadium
12:00 PM: Court 14
12:00 PM: Court 10
12:00 PM: Court 15
12:00 PM: Court 8
12:00 PM: Court 11
12:00 PM: Court 12
12:00 PM: Court 9
12:00 PM: Court 7
12:00 PM: Court 4
12:00 PM: Grandstand
6:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Second Round)
7:00 PM: Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM (Second Round)
7:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Segunda Ronda)

