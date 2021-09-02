US Open live stream: How to watch women’s Round 2 on Thursday, September 2

The US Open plays the second half of the second round on Thursday, September 2 and we get No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty in action. She will face Clara Tauson at noon in Arthur Ashe Stadium and is a -1000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’re coming off a Wednesday that saw Sloane Stephens upset No. 21 Coco Gauff as the lone notable upset of the day.
Women’s Thursday tournament coverage begins at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.
If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.
Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. That is followed by links for live streaming options at ESPN.
Schedule and odds
2021 US Open women’s odds, Sep 2
|Player
|vs.
|Player
|Player
|vs.
|Player
|Angelique Kerber -400
|vs.
|Anhelina Kalinina +300
|Paula Badosa -550
|vs.
|Varvara Gracheva +400
|Belinda Bencic -1800
|vs.
|Martina Trevisan +900
|Katerina Siniakova +200
|vs.
|Maria Sakkari -250
|Anna Karolina Schmiedlova +400
|vs.
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -550
|Fiona Ferro +475
|vs.
|Iga Swiatek -700
|Shuai Zhang +120
|vs.
|Emma Raducanu -145
|Anett Kontaveit -145
|vs.
|Jil Belen Teichmann +120
|Sara Sorribes Tormo -220
|vs.
|Su -Wei Hsieh +180
|Ashleigh Barty -1000
|vs.
|Clara Tauson +650
|Petra Kvitova -575
|vs.
|Kristyna Pliskova +400
|Greet Minnen +150
|vs.
|Liudmila Samsonova -185
|Misaki Doi +700
|vs.
|Jessica Pegula -1200
|Shelby Rogers -110
|vs.
|Sorana Cirstea -110
|Ajla Tomljanovic -125
|vs.
|Petra Martic +105
|Lauren Davis +290
|vs.
|Bianca Andreescu -380
|Karolina Pliskova -260
|vs.
|Amanda Anisimova +205
ESPN live stream options
11:00 AM: 2021 US Open (Segunda Ronda)
11:00 AM: 2021 US Open (Segunda Ronda)
12:00 PM: Court 17
12:00 PM: Court 13
12:00 PM: Arthur Ashe Stadium
12:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Second Round)
12:00 PM: Court 5
12:00 PM: Court 6
12:00 PM: Arthur Ashe Stadium - Match #1
12:00 PM: Louis Armstrong Stadium
12:00 PM: Court 14
12:00 PM: Court 10
12:00 PM: Court 15
12:00 PM: Court 8
12:00 PM: Court 11
12:00 PM: Court 12
12:00 PM: Court 9
12:00 PM: Court 7
12:00 PM: Court 4
12:00 PM: Grandstand
6:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Second Round)
7:00 PM: Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM (Second Round)
7:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Segunda Ronda)