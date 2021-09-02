US Open live stream: How to watch women’s Round 2 on Thursday, September 2

The US Open plays the second half of the second round on Thursday, September 2 and we get No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty in action. She will face Clara Tauson at noon in Arthur Ashe Stadium and is a -1000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’re coming off a Wednesday that saw Sloane Stephens upset No. 21 Coco Gauff as the lone notable upset of the day.

Women's Thursday tournament coverage begins at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage.

If you don't have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. That is followed by links for live streaming options at ESPN.

Schedule and odds

2021 US Open women’s odds, Sep 2 Player vs. Player Player vs. Player Angelique Kerber -400 vs. Anhelina Kalinina +300 Paula Badosa -550 vs. Varvara Gracheva +400 Belinda Bencic -1800 vs. Martina Trevisan +900 Katerina Siniakova +200 vs. Maria Sakkari -250 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova +400 vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -550 Fiona Ferro +475 vs. Iga Swiatek -700 Shuai Zhang +120 vs. Emma Raducanu -145 Anett Kontaveit -145 vs. Jil Belen Teichmann +120 Sara Sorribes Tormo -220 vs. Su -Wei Hsieh +180 Ashleigh Barty -1000 vs. Clara Tauson +650 Petra Kvitova -575 vs. Kristyna Pliskova +400 Greet Minnen +150 vs. Liudmila Samsonova -185 Misaki Doi +700 vs. Jessica Pegula -1200 Shelby Rogers -110 vs. Sorana Cirstea -110 Ajla Tomljanovic -125 vs. Petra Martic +105 Lauren Davis +290 vs. Bianca Andreescu -380 Karolina Pliskova -260 vs. Amanda Anisimova +205

ESPN live stream options

