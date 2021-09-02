US Open live stream: How to watch men’s Round 2 on Thursday, September 2

The US Open plays the second half of the men’s second round on Thursday, September 2 and No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a fourth US Open title. He will face Tallon Griefspoor at 7 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium and is a -20000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’re coming off a Wednesday that saw Botic van de Zandschulp send No. 8 seed Casper Ruud packing. We also saw No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 16 Cristian Garín upset.

Thursday men’s coverage begins across ESPN at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. That is followed by links for live streaming options at ESPN.

Schedule and odds

2021 US Open men’s odds, Sep 2 Player vs. Player Player vs. Player Lorenzo Musetti +310 vs. Reilly Opelka -400 Alexander Zverev -20000 vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas +1800 Lloyd Harris -400 vs. Ernesto Escobedo +310 Kei Nishikori -155 vs. Mackenzie McDonald +125 Novak Djokovic -20000 vs. Tallon Griekspoor +2000 Denis Kudla -200 vs. Oscar Otte +160 Jenson Brooksby -120 vs. Taylor Harry Fritz +100 Hubert Hurkacz -1000 vs. Andreas Seppi +625 Gael Monfils -255 vs. Steve Johnson +205 Jack Sock +175 vs. Alexander Bublik -215 Maxime Cressy +185 vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili -225 Aslan Karatsev -270 vs. Jordan Thompson +215 Vasek Pospisil +290 vs. Ilya Ivashka -380 Zachary Svajda +1100 vs. Jannik Sinner -2500 Corentin Moutet +625 vs. Matteo Berrettini -1000 Roberto Carballes Baena +800 vs. Denis Shapovalov -1400

ESPN live stream options

11:00 AM: 2021 US Open (Segunda Ronda)

11:00 AM: 2021 US Open (Segunda Ronda)

11:00 AM: In Spanish - (22) Opelka vs. Musetti (Hombres 2a Ronda)

12:00 PM: Court 17

12:00 PM: Court 13

12:00 PM: Arthur Ashe Stadium

12:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Second Round)

12:00 PM: Court 5

12:00 PM: Court 6

12:00 PM: Arthur Ashe Stadium - Match #1

12:00 PM: Louis Armstrong Stadium

12:00 PM: Court 14

12:00 PM: Court 10

12:00 PM: Court 15

12:00 PM: Court 8

12:00 PM: Court 11

12:00 PM: Court 12

12:00 PM: Court 9

12:00 PM: Court 7

12:00 PM: Court 4

12:00 PM: Grandstand

6:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Second Round)

7:00 PM: Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM (Second Round)

7:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Segunda Ronda)