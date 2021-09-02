US Open live stream: How to watch men’s Round 2 on Thursday, September 2

The US Open plays the second half of the men’s second round on Thursday, September 2 and No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a fourth US Open title. He will face Tallon Griefspoor at 7 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium and is a -20000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’re coming off a Wednesday that saw Botic van de Zandschulp send No. 8 seed Casper Ruud packing. We also saw No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 16 Cristian Garín upset.
Thursday men’s coverage begins across ESPN at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.
If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.
Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. That is followed by links for live streaming options at ESPN.
Schedule and odds
2021 US Open men’s odds, Sep 2
|Player
|vs.
|Player
|Player
|vs.
|Player
|Lorenzo Musetti +310
|vs.
|Reilly Opelka -400
|Alexander Zverev -20000
|vs.
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas +1800
|Lloyd Harris -400
|vs.
|Ernesto Escobedo +310
|Kei Nishikori -155
|vs.
|Mackenzie McDonald +125
|Novak Djokovic -20000
|vs.
|Tallon Griekspoor +2000
|Denis Kudla -200
|vs.
|Oscar Otte +160
|Jenson Brooksby -120
|vs.
|Taylor Harry Fritz +100
|Hubert Hurkacz -1000
|vs.
|Andreas Seppi +625
|Gael Monfils -255
|vs.
|Steve Johnson +205
|Jack Sock +175
|vs.
|Alexander Bublik -215
|Maxime Cressy +185
|vs.
|Nikoloz Basilashvili -225
|Aslan Karatsev -270
|vs.
|Jordan Thompson +215
|Vasek Pospisil +290
|vs.
|Ilya Ivashka -380
|Zachary Svajda +1100
|vs.
|Jannik Sinner -2500
|Corentin Moutet +625
|vs.
|Matteo Berrettini -1000
|Roberto Carballes Baena +800
|vs.
|Denis Shapovalov -1400
ESPN live stream options
11:00 AM: 2021 US Open (Segunda Ronda)
11:00 AM: In Spanish - (22) Opelka vs. Musetti (Hombres 2a Ronda)
