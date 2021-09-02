Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, September 2nd

We have a small 8-pack of games in the majors Thursday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 5 games starting at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, September 2nd.

Braves vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

Freddie Freeman ($5,900)

Austin Riley ($5,600)

Jorge Soler ($4,000)

For our first team stack, we are going to go with the Atlanta Braves, who will be traveling to Coors Field to play the Colorado Rockies. DraftKings Sportsbook has the run total currently set at 12.5, which is the highest on the board and not surprising. The Braves will be running up against Rockies starter Chi Chi Gonzalez, who is 3-6 with an ERA of 6.08 this season.

Atlanta’s offense should be able to tee off on Gonzalez, who is allowing opponents to hit .308 at the plate in 10 games at Coors. Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley are obvious adds for this stack, but a player worth taking a flier on is Jorge Soler. The former Royals outfielder has been hitting well since arriving in Atlanta in July, hitting .270 with 8 HRs and averaging 8.75 FPPG (28 games). Soler has gone from unable to play in DFS to someone, who can give you a lot of points with just one swing.

Indians vs. Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET

Amed Rosario ($4,300)

Myles Straw ($3,000)

Yu Chang ($2,600)

Cleveland will be our second team stack as they look to win their fourth-straight game and get the three-game sweep against the Royals. Kansas City veteran pitcher Mike Minor has struggled this season with a 8-11 record and 5.30 ERA. Minor has an ERA over 5.00 at home and has an 8.68 ERA against the Indians.

Cleveland first baseman Yu Chang has been on a hot streak at the plate and is dominating the Royals through two games. The 26-year-old had 21 fantasy points on Wednesday night, which was his fourth double-digit performance in his last 5 games (16.8 FPPG).

Pirates vs. Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET

Rafael Ortega ($4,100)

Frank Schwindel ($3,300)

Robinson Chirinos ($3,200)

Our last team stack for tonight’s main slate will be the Chicago Cubs, who have won 3 out of their last 4 games. The Cubs will be going up against Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller, who is 4-10 with an ERA of 6.75 through 17 starts. Keller has pitched better on the road with a 4.40 ERA, compared to his ERA at PNC Park (8.31) this season.

However, opponents are still hitting .273 at plate when Keller is pitching on the road. Cubs catcher Robinson Chirinos and first baseman Frank Schwindel are quality value plays under $4K. The 29-year-old Schwindel is averaging 15.3 fantasy points per game in his last three games with 3 HRs.