Carson Wentz returns from COVID-19 list

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has returned from the COVID-19 list after missing five days from the team, per NFL Network’s James Palmer. They also have activated center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal. IN corresponding moves, they’ve sent wide receivers T.Y. Hilton and Dezmon Patmon, along with quarterback Sam Ehlinger to injured reserve.

Wentz, Pascal and Kelly all missed the required five days after a close contact with a COVID-19 infected staffer. The five day mark is only used for players who have not received the life-saving vaccine. If any unvaccinated player was to test positive for COVID-19, they would miss at least ten days per NFL protocols. A player who is vaccinated would need only to have two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart, giving them a chance to miss only two days.

Wentz has missed most of training camp following foot surgery and was on the verge of returning to team drills when he was placed into the protocol. The Colts have not divulged the percent of players who have received the vaccine, but there is no doubt that there are key team members who could miss time, hurting the team’s chances if they were to have a close contact or positive test during the season.