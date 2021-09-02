Temple vs. Rutgers moved to Saturday due to Tropical Storm Ida flooding

Tonight’s scheduled season opener between Temple and Rutgers football at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ, has been moved to Saturday as a result of the massive flooding and damage in northern New Jersey/New York City as a result of Tropical Storm Ida. A kickoff time for the rescheduled game has yet to be determined.

“I said all summer that we went through a lot last year and that has prepared us for anything,” Temple head coach Rod Carey said in an official statement. “My thoughts are with those families who have lost their homes due to this storm. Delaying our football game for 48 hours is not as devastating as their situations.”

According to the Nation Weather Service, nearby New Brunswick, NJ, received roughly 6.53 inches of rain on Wednesday, resulting in the main roadways to the stadium being closed to to flooding. Both teams are currently at hotels near the campus.

Rutgers had recently announced a sellout crowd for the season opener, the first sellout for the beleaguered program since their home bout with Michigan in October of 2016. Saturday will mark the first meeting between the schools since 2013.