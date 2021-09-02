Tracking WNBA betting action for Thursday, September 2nd

We have a four-game schedule in the WNBA on Thursday beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET with the Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

We ended last week and the month of August with a 1-1 split for our best bets on Saturday night. Our first winning bet was the Dallas Wings +2 (-115), who defeated the Washington Mystics 76-75. It was a must win for the Wings, who are holding onto one of the last two playoffs spots. Lastly, we picked up a defeat with the Sparks +10.5 (-105), who lost by 15 points to the Connecticut Sun. It was the Sun’s first win when the spread is larger than 10 points or more.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best WNBA picks base on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday night’s hoops action.

WNBA picks for Saturday, August 28 — Record YTD (5-6)

Storm Team Total under 87.5 points (-110) vs. Liberty

The Seattle Storm need a win as they’ve dropped three consecutive games. Their last victory came against the Washington Mystics on August 22nd. The Liberty, however, have dropped five-straight games themselves. One team is going to snap their losing streak on Thursday night, while the other might find themselves fall in the standings.

Since neither team is doing well against the spread this season, we are going to try our hands at the team total for the Storm. The Storm have gone under 87.5 points in 4 out their last 5 games. Coincidentally, the last time they went over their total was on August 20 against the Liberty. Seattle defeated the Liberty 99-83 at the Barclays Center. This season, New York is allowing opponents to score 85.6 points per game. There’s a good amount of juice on the over, so why not take our chances with the under.

Sky +3.5 (-110) vs. Aces

For our second best bet, we are going to take our chances with the Chicago Sky, who are trying to bounce back after losing 103-83 to the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night. The Sky will be facing an Aces team that will be without Liz Cambage, who is out due to league health and safety protocols. Cambage reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Without Cambage, last year’s MVP A’ja Wilson will have to carry the scoring load. The Aces will also not have Dearica Hamby, which is a noticeable loss as well. Chicago needs to take advantage of the situation and try to clinch a playoff spot. The Sky are 8-6-1 ATS on the road this season and just defeated the Aces 84-82 on August 18.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.