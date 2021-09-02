Report: Saquon Barkley has a “strong chance” to play Week 1

Some good news for Giants fans, as star running back Saquon Barkley appears to be very close to being ready to go Week 1, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler says the team will continue to be cautious with Barkley, so could err toward sitting him, but all signs point to him being ready to go.

The Giants need the shot in the arm that Barkley can give, as they’ve looked average at best in preseason. Their offensive line is still a work in progress, but Barkley’s presence should go a long way toward making them look better.

So far, free agent pickup Devontae Booker has been the lead back in preseason and will serve as Barkley’s main backup after they let Corey Clement go. Booker would get the start against at home against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 if the team decides to play it extra safe and hold out Barkley.