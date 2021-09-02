Picks, predictions and bet splits for college football on Thursday, September 2nd

Enough talking, let’s start hitting. The longest college football weekend of the season is here, and there’s nothing between you but air and opportunity. LET’S MAKE SOME PICKS!!

Ohio State vs. Minnesota UNDER 62.5

Your forecast this evening in Minneapolis? 65 degrees, rain coming in mid-game. It would be better if it started early, but the conditions are just a bonus for a game where Tanner Morgan will be charged with managing the game more than winning it. PJ Fleck isn’t going crazy here, and will limit possessions as much as possible.

CJ Stroud is the real deal, but it often takes an offense a week or two of live hitting to get clicking. We grabbed this at 63.5, but we’re ok with it on the other side of nine TD’s still.

Boise State vs. Central Florida UNDER 66.5

Two new coaches, and one team that will let the air out of the ball as much as they can. Also I need to see Dillon Gabriel in the run-heavy spread of Gus Malzhan instead of the strike-quick offense he’s always run before I’ll be sold. It seems like an awkward fit, and either the coach or player will need to get out of their comfort zone a bit.

Hank Bachmeier has already won a big non-conference game on the road in Florida once against FSU in 2019, and he might be able to do the same here, but it won’t be via shootout.

Southern Utah +45 vs. Arizona State

This was 37 this morning, and yes the Thunderbirds are terrible, but they’re playing HERM. No one backs off the throttle out of respect for opponents more than HERM.

ASU is a team that will either galvanize under an NCAA investigation glare, or let it tear them apart. We probably won’t be able to tell tonight because they’ll going to roll SUU. And yes HERM dunked on Arizona last year, but that’s a rivalry with a program he doesn’t respect. He’s not doing that to an FCS school.

You’ll see the third string long before the fourth quarter.

Here are the latest bet splits for college football from DraftKings Sportsbook for the games of Thursday, September 2nd.

CFB Splits September 2nd Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets #4 Ohio State -14 94% 91% Over 63.5 30% 41% -630 97% 97% Minnesota +14 6% 9% Under 63.5 70% 59% +450 3% 3% Boise State +6.5 21% 25% Over 66.5 67% 53% +190 24% 25% UCF -6.5 79% 75% Under 66.5 33% 47% -235 76% 75% LIU +33.5 64% 56% Over 49.5 75% 77% OTB FIU -33.5 36% 44% Under 49.5 25% 23% Wagner +43.5 53% 51% Over 55.5 84% 78% OTB Buffalo -43.5 47% 49% Under 55.5 16% 22% North Carolina State -19 64% 56% Under 58.5 N/A N/A -1125 92% 93% South Florida +19 36% 44% Over 58.5 N/A N/A +700 8% 7% UC Davis +23 38% 15% Over 54.5 38% 43% +1000 2% 6% Tulsa -23 62% 85% Under 54.5 62% 57% -2000 98% 94% East Carolina +10 29% 39% Over 56.0 39% 61% +300 7% 7% Appalachian State -10 71% 61% Under 56.0 61% 39% -400 93% 93% #4 Ohio State -14 95% 90% Over 62.5 51% 54% -650 99% 97% Minnesota +14 5% 10% Under 62.5 49% 46% +460 1% 3% Bowling Green +35 35% 59% Over 60.0 57% 45% OTB Tennessee -35 65% 41% Under 60.0 43% 55% Southern Utah +45 64% 49% Over 55.0 84% 86% OTB Arizona State -45 36% 51% Under 55.0 16% 14%

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.