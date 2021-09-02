Boise State vs. UCF kickoff delayed by lightning

Update 8:22 p.m. Put a pot of coffee on, you might need it before halftime.

Update: The National Weather Service says the current cell is moving through. Then coaches must negotiate how much warm up time is needed. Maybe, just maybe, they kick off at 945 PM. Let the outrage begin. — Trace Trylko (@seinpez) September 3, 2021

Update 8:11 p.m. The weather is still coming here.

8:05PM - Gates are OPEN but the stadium bowl is still CLOSED.



Fans can stay on the concourse but are encouraged to spread out as much as possible. pic.twitter.com/DsUwPvuUua — UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) September 3, 2021

Update 7:44 p.m. Settle in, we might have some late night #WeirdFootball on a Thursday!

As of 7:41PM, lightning is still being detected within the 8-mile radius. We’re looking at a further 45min estimated delay.



Once the all clear happens, there will be at least 45 minutes for fans to enter the stadium. Thank your patience. — UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) September 2, 2021

Update 7:37 p.m. It looks like we could be looking at a very late kick in Oviedo, Florida.

I’m hearing kick-off for UCF is gonna be delayed again for lightning. 45 minutes will be allowed for warm-ups. Game will kick off closer to 9PM. — Brett’s Bets (@BrettsBets_) September 2, 2021

Kickoff time for the highly anticipated non-conference battle between Boise State and UCF has been pushed back to 8:12 p.m. ET due to lightning in the area. The game was originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

The stadium is scheduled to OPEN at 7:15PM after a lightning delay.



Both teams have agreed to a 45-minute warm-up period.



Kickoff is now slated for 8:12PM pic.twitter.com/RqAKo9HK2Q — UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) September 2, 2021

Tonight’s battle in at the Bounce House is one of the marquee non-conference matchups in Week 1 as both programs look to get started with their quest to be the upset program from the Group of Five for the 2021 college football season.

The Knights stand as a six-point favorite over the Broncos at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is 66.5. It does look like the field and stadium should be in fine shape for the game, so we shouldn’t have any problems with a wet ball or a bad track.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN whenever it’s ready to be played.