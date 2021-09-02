 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boise State vs. UCF kickoff delayed by lightning

The non-conference battle is now slated to kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET or later.

By Nick Simon Updated
Boise State v UCF Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Update 8:22 p.m. Put a pot of coffee on, you might need it before halftime.

Update 8:11 p.m. The weather is still coming here.

Update 7:44 p.m. Settle in, we might have some late night #WeirdFootball on a Thursday!

Update 7:37 p.m. It looks like we could be looking at a very late kick in Oviedo, Florida.

Kickoff time for the highly anticipated non-conference battle between Boise State and UCF has been pushed back to 8:12 p.m. ET due to lightning in the area. The game was originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tonight’s battle in at the Bounce House is one of the marquee non-conference matchups in Week 1 as both programs look to get started with their quest to be the upset program from the Group of Five for the 2021 college football season.

The Knights stand as a six-point favorite over the Broncos at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is 66.5. It does look like the field and stadium should be in fine shape for the game, so we shouldn’t have any problems with a wet ball or a bad track.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN whenever it’s ready to be played.

