Chris Autman-Bell dressed, warming up for Minnesota vs. Ohio State

The receiver was thought to be out for this game, but maybe he’s going to play??

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Minnesota WR Chris Autman-Bell during a college football game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Illinois Fighting Illini on November 7, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UPDATE: Despite the early signs, he’s out for the game.

Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell was expected to miss tonight’s contest against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Minneapolis, but maybe he’s going to play after all.

Autman-Bell is warming up for the Gophers as we write this at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The senior has been a consistent presence in the Golden Gophers offense for the past few seasons, emerging alongside Rashod Bateman. After a solid freshman campaign, he broke out in 2019 by catching 28 receptions for 371 yards and five touchdowns. He was nearly as productive through seven games of the pandemic shortened 2020 campaign last season, taking 22 receptions for 430 yards and a score.

As a two-touchdown underdog, Minnesota is going to need all hands on deck and having a weapon like Autman-Bell for veteran QB Tanner Morgan to get the ball to will only help. The Buckeyes showed some vulnerabilities in the secondary last season, so who knows that could happen.

