Chris Autman-Bell dressed, warming up for Minnesota vs. Ohio State

UPDATE: Despite the early signs, he’s out for the game.

Chris Autman-Bell out for the coin toss, but in sweatpants & no helmet.



Doesn’t look like he’ll be going for the #Gophers tonight. pic.twitter.com/uJdnz0Rekd — Hobie Artigue (@HobieFOX9) September 3, 2021

Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell was expected to miss tonight’s contest against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Minneapolis, but maybe he’s going to play after all.

Autman-Bell is warming up for the Gophers as we write this at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Well, #Gophers WR Chris Autman-Bell just came up and he is DRESSED and starting to warm up.



we'll see if it means anything — Ryan Burns (@RyanBurnsMN) September 2, 2021

The senior has been a consistent presence in the Golden Gophers offense for the past few seasons, emerging alongside Rashod Bateman. After a solid freshman campaign, he broke out in 2019 by catching 28 receptions for 371 yards and five touchdowns. He was nearly as productive through seven games of the pandemic shortened 2020 campaign last season, taking 22 receptions for 430 yards and a score.

As a two-touchdown underdog, Minnesota is going to need all hands on deck and having a weapon like Autman-Bell for veteran QB Tanner Morgan to get the ball to will only help. The Buckeyes showed some vulnerabilities in the secondary last season, so who knows that could happen.