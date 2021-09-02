ECU Hail Mary overruled to end first half against App State

We’ve got our first replay controversy of Week 1 of the 2021 college football season, as it appeared the East Carolina Pirates scored a touchdown against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at the end of the first half via a Hail Mary.

But after further review, it was taken off the board by the replay booth at Kidd Brewer Stadium. And that looks to be a pretty tough call.

How does this get overruled when the call on the field is a touchdown??

If that’s a TD on the field, how do you find the evidence to overturn that on replay?

There’s no such thing as home cooking in college football from the replay booth as the officials are sent from the conference of the road team. But that looks to be a real tough overrule to take on the road.

And it matters both on the field and to bettors, as ECU trails 20-6 at halftime in Boone. The Mountaineers were a nine-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.