Boise State gets 100-yard touchdown return against Central Florida to open game [VIDEO]

A big play early opens the scoring with two of the best teams in the Group of Five.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Dillon Gabriel of the UCF Knights warms up against the Boise State Broncos at the Bounce House on September 2, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

It might have been a late start in the middle of Florida tonight, but it was worth waiting for from fans of the Boise State Broncos, who took an early 7-0 against the Central Florida Knights.

Besides this play, Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel looked effective on the opening drive, but made a big mistake in the red zone. After the first two drives, Gabriel is 3/4 for 22 yds, but with one key interception, though he also has a 23 yard rush as well. How he fits into the system of new coach Gus Malzahn will be key for the Central Florida this season.

The game was already delayed by a bit over two hours thanks to lightning in the area, and we’re looking at a final whistle at well past 1:00 a.m. local time already. And it will be even later if both teams keep scoring.

The Knights were a six-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at kickoff.

