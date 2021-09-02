Boise State gets 100-yard touchdown return against Central Florida to open game [VIDEO]

It might have been a late start in the middle of Florida tonight, but it was worth waiting for from fans of the Boise State Broncos, who took an early 7-0 against the Central Florida Knights.

college football is SO BACKpic.twitter.com/gVAXsgxF7P — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 3, 2021

Besides this play, Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel looked effective on the opening drive, but made a big mistake in the red zone. After the first two drives, Gabriel is 3/4 for 22 yds, but with one key interception, though he also has a 23 yard rush as well. How he fits into the system of new coach Gus Malzahn will be key for the Central Florida this season.

The game was already delayed by a bit over two hours thanks to lightning in the area, and we’re looking at a final whistle at well past 1:00 a.m. local time already. And it will be even later if both teams keep scoring.

The Knights were a six-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at kickoff.