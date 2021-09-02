 clock menu more-arrow no yes

We got a Fat Guy Touchdown for Ohio State

Ohio State looked to be in a close one with Minnesota, but a big scoop and score has changed that

Ohio State Buckeyes Haskell Garrett during fall camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 6, 2021. Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes looked to be in trouble as Minnesota Golden Gophers led 14-10 at halftime, and it looked like we might see an upset to open Week 1 in the Big Ten.

But a nice TD 56-yard pass from CJ Stroud to Garrett Wilson but the Buckeyes back in front 24-21 late in the third quarter. And before the period ended, D-lineman Haskell Garrett found a fumbled football from Minny quarterback Tanner Morgan after a strip-sack, and we got a scoop and score.

Fat Guy Touchdown!

Ohio State now leads 31-21, and looks to be salting this one away. As the fourth quarter begins, we’ll see if Minnesota can get back into threatening range here.

Stroud is 11-19, for 163 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, while Morgan is 9-17 for 114 yards and a touchdown, but also that interception.

Ohio State was a 14-point favorite at kickoff at DraftKings Sportsbook.

