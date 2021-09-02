We got a Fat Guy Touchdown for Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes looked to be in trouble as Minnesota Golden Gophers led 14-10 at halftime, and it looked like we might see an upset to open Week 1 in the Big Ten.

But a nice TD 56-yard pass from CJ Stroud to Garrett Wilson but the Buckeyes back in front 24-21 late in the third quarter. And before the period ended, D-lineman Haskell Garrett found a fumbled football from Minny quarterback Tanner Morgan after a strip-sack, and we got a scoop and score.

Fat Guy Touchdown!

Haskell The Rascal! Love it!pic.twitter.com/GFBmtNCYvn — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) September 3, 2021

Ohio State now leads 31-21, and looks to be salting this one away. As the fourth quarter begins, we’ll see if Minnesota can get back into threatening range here.

Stroud is 11-19, for 163 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, while Morgan is 9-17 for 114 yards and a touchdown, but also that interception.

