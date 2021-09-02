Tulsa loses to Cal. Cal-Davis. The FCS team you might not have known existed until now.

Hunter Rodrigues threw for 311 yards on 28-35 passing as the UC-Davis Aggies shocked the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 19-17 on Thursday night in H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma. At kickoff Tulsa was a 22-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s the first loss to a 1-AA or FCS team for the Golden Hurricane in 35 years, and the first win for an FCS team over an FBS team in 2021.

Part of the problem goes back to 2020, as a brawl to finish the season against Mississippi State in last season’s Armed Forces Bowl had rollover consequences for this game.

Tulsa announces six players will miss tonight's game and three players will miss one half as a result of the post-game bowl brawl with Mississippi State. — Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) September 2, 2021

No TieNeal Martin, Justin Wright, Treyvon Reeves so far. Because of the absences at linebacker, the three at the WILL spot are on the field together (Terry, Burnett, Revels). — Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) September 2, 2021

Tulsa offensive line has a couple of changes, guessing related to suspensions as well. Bryce Bray at RT, Chris Paul moved to LT, X'Zauvea Gadlin at LG. — Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) September 2, 2021

But for a team that was a chic pick to perhaps compete at the top of the American Conference this season. Quarterback Davis Brin was 15-28 for 201 yards for TU, but had zero touchdowns and two interceptions. The Hurricane averaged 7.3 yards per rush while holding the Aggies to just 1.9, but 12 penalties for a whopping 122 yards and a turnover margin of 3-0 did in the team signing an appearance check to their opponent.

It doesn’t get any easier for Tulsa, who plays Oklahoma State in Stillwater just nine days from now.

Fun facts about UC-Davis

Their head coach? Former Colorado head man Dan Hawkins of “this ain’t intramurals” fame!

They three-way shared the Big Sky Conference title in 2018, going to the FCS quarterfinals that season, their deepest run in team history.