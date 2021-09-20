Breaking down odds for Orlando Magic heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Orlando Magic odds heading into the new season.

Orlando Magic Odds for 2021-22 Season

Win total over/under: 22.5

This seems very low, given the Magic are going to be trying to make the playoffs. This is more of a retool than a rebuild, even if the talent might not grab headlines. Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz aren’t rookies looking to get acclimated; they’re veterans on sizable deals hoping to make the jump. While the Magic are likely to be under .500, 22.5 seems way under what they’ll end up getting.

Odds to make playoffs: No (-10000), Yes (+2200)

The Magic are clearly not viewed favorably by the oddsmakers and there’s good reason to believe they won’t make the playoffs in a tougher Eastern conference than years past. That being said, this line could shift quickly if it becomes apparent Orlando is trying to contend. Watch for the Magic to be in the mix for one of the play-in spots before potentially fading late in the year.

List of player futures

Jalen Suggs, Rookie of the Year (+700)

Franz Wagner, Rookie of the Year (+3500)

Markelle Fultz, Most Improved Player (+8000)

Jonathan Isaac, Defensive Player of the Year (+6000)

