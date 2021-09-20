Breaking down odds for Houston Rockets heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Houston Rockets odds heading into the new season.

Houston Rockets Odds for 2021-22 Season

Win total over/under: 27.5

The Rockets do have some veteran talent in John Wall and Eric Gordon, so they do have a shot at remaining competitive early in the season. It’s unlikely Houston sustains any early surge though, especially in a tough Western conference. This win total is likely a bit high to start out the season but Houston’s young talent is better than most rebuilding squads.

Odds to make playoffs: No (-6000), Yes (+1600)

The Rockets aren’t contenders in the West, but do have a chance to be in the play-in mix if Wall and Gordon elevate their play while one of the rookies breaks out. It’s unlikely to happen, as the odds suggest. If the Rockets make the playoffs, it means one of the rookies is already a star.

List of player futures

Jalen Green, Rookie of the Year (+275)

Alperen Sengun, Rookie of the Year (+1200)

Christian Wood, Most Improved Player (+1400)

Usman Garuba, Rookie of the Year (+8000)

