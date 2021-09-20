Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, September 20th

We have a 12-game schedule in the majors on Monday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 7 games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, September 20th.

Astros vs. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

Jose Altuve ($5,700)

Yordan Alvarez ($5,100)

Yuli Gurriel ($4,100)

To lead off Monday’s night main slate, we are going to go with the Houston Astros, who are opening up a series on the road against the Los Angeles Angels. DraftKings Sportsbook has the run total currently set at nine, which is tied for the highest run total on the main slate.

The Astros, who have won 4 out of their last 5 games, will be facing Angels starter Jaime Barria. He is 2-3 with an ERA of 4.93 this season, but has pitched well at home with an ERA of 2.88. The 25-year-old is making his third start start against the Astros. He currently has a 5.14 ERA and .367 OBA in 7.0 IP against Houston. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is the top option for this team stack as he has great numbers against Barria. In 19 career at-bats, Altuve is hitting .421 with 1 HR and 2 RBI.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Freddie Freeman ($5,200)

Austin Riley ($4,300)

Adam Duvall ($4,100)

Our next team stack will be the Atlanta Braves, who will be going up against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday night. The Braves will be facing Arizona starter Humberto Mejia, who is only making his third start this season.

In his last outing against the Philadelphia Phillies, Mejia allowed 8 hits and 4 earned runs (2 HRs) in 6.0 IP. The Braves will try to add a couple of home runs in tonight’s game as they have fared well against right-handed pitchers this season (.243).

Mariners vs. Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

Starling Marte ($5,500)

Matt Olson ($5,100)

Josh Harrison ($4,400)

The Athletics will be our last team stack as they gear up to play the Mariners. The Athletics will look to hit some home runs off of Mariners starter Tyler Anderson, who has allowed a home run in five out of his last six games.

Oakland’s offense has been cooking, averaging six runs per game in their last five wins. If you decide to stack a few Athletics players, then you must start outfielder Starling Marte, who is hitting .300 with 2 RBI in 10-at bats against Anderson.