Tracking MLB betting action for Monday, September 20th

We have a 12-pack of games in the majors on Monday, beginning at 4:10 p.m. ET with the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

With it being an NFL Sunday yesterday, we only had one best bet, but thankfully it went our way. Our lone play was San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani over 4.5 strikeouts (+105) against the Atlanta Braves. The last time we played DeSclafani’s strikeout prop at plus-money, it did not workout well for us. However, the veteran pitcher posted six strikeouts in 6.0 IP and also picked up the loss in the Giants’ 3-0 defeat.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, September 20th

Carlos Rodon over 6.5 strikeouts (-110) vs. Tigers

To start off our best bets for Monday, we are going to roll with Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. He will be facing the Detroit Tigers on Monday night, who he’s had a lot of success against this season. In two starts, the 28-year-old has a 1.38 ERA and recorded 21 strikeouts in only 13.0 IP.

Rodon has gone over 6.5 strikeouts in 17 out of 22 starts this season, which includes 2 out of his last 4 starts. In his last five starts away from Chicago, the All-Star pitcher is averaging 6.6 strikeouts per game. Furthermore, the Tigers’ offense is averaging 9.45 strikeouts per game, which ranks them 27th in the majors. In their last three games, Detroit is producing 9.33 Ks per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.