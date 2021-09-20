Best DFS lineup strategy for Lions-Packers on Monday night

The Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football with both teams looking for their first win of the 2021 NFL season. The Lions had a strong comeback against the 49ers in Week 1 but ultimately fell short in a 41-33 loss. The Packers had a rude awakening against the Saints in a 38-3 drubbing. Green Bay has won the last four meetings in this series and is 14-2 at home in the last two seasons.

Injuries

The Packers have two key injuries with LB Za’Darius Smith going to IR being the major one. TE Josiah Deguara suffered a concussion in Week 1 and did not practice all week. He’s not expected to play Monday.

The Lions got limited work from both their running backs this week, but Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift should be available against Green Bay. Swift is officially questionable, but head coach Dan Campbell said he is expected to play. WR Tyrell Williams will be out with a concussion.

Captain’s Chair

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

Rodgers tends to bounce back after bad games. He threw for four touchdowns against the Texans last year after a disappointing game against Tampa Bay. Rodgers is also very successful against the Lions, sporting a 17-5 record over his career when facing Detroit. The reigning MVP is due for a big game against a rebuilding team.

Davante Adams, WR, Packers

The star struggled against the Lions in the team’s first meeting last year due to Aaron Jones breaking out, but put up 115 yards and a touchdown in the second game. Adams is also due for a big game after failing to find much against the Saints. If you back Rodgers to perform well, there’s a good chance Adams will be involved heavily.

Value Plays

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions — $5,300

The Lions are going to be without Williams at receiver, meaning Hockenson becomes the top target by default if he wasn’t already. Jared Goff found his tight end eight times for 97 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. After Hockenson’s big 2020 season, he appears to be establishing himself as one of the top tight ends in the league. This is a strong play at his price.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers — $4,000

The Packers should be better offensively in this contest and while Adams will get most of the receiving work, Green Bay will try to find some balance. Valdes-Scantling is notorious for dropping easy passes, but he’s a deep threat who only needs a few catches to deliver a big performance. At this price, he’s an upside play in primetime.