Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 2 MNF matchup: Lions vs. Packers

Monday night marks the final night of a fun Week 2 on the NFL schedule when the Detroit Lions head to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers in an NFC throwdown on Monday Night Football.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Packers: Week 2 MNF betting splits

Betting the spread: The Packers are 12-point favorites on MNF versus the Lions. 55% of the handle and 47% of bets are being placed on the Packers to cover. 45% of the handle and 53% of bets are being placed on the Lions to cover.

Is the public right? The public seems pretty split down the middle on this one and it’s understandable why. The Lions don’t really have a ton going for them in the first year of Dan Campbell’s tenure as head coach, but they proved last week that they’re going to fight until the very last second of games.

Green Bay looked all around horrible in a loss to New Orleans that looks even worse after yesterday’s games. Still, one would have to imagine that the Packers will revert back to their traditional offensive prowess this week.

12 points still feels like a lot though, which is why I would bank on the Lions to cover.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 49. 23% of the handle and 25% of bets are being placed on the over, while 77% of the handle and 75% of bets are being placed on the under

Is the public right? This seems off to me. The Packers' offense did look bad last week, scoring just three points, but Aaron Rodgers is still there. Detroit showed they can put up points too — 33 of them in Week 1. 25 points apiece are all that needs to happen for the over to hit and that doesn’t seem too tough for me to envision.

Betting the moneyline: The Packers are home favorites with moneyline odds at -650. Moneyline odds for the Lions are at +460. 43% of the handle and 75% of bets are being placed on the Packers, while 57% of the handle and 25% of bets are being placed on the Lions.

Is the public right? Yes, the public is absolutely right on this one. Green Bay should get back to their winning ways and the Lions are in a tough place all around. Packers should be the easy money winner, though they’re big favorites so it wouldn’t be all that much money at all.

