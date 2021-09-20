Cordarrelle Patterson flashing big play talent, worth fantasy football waiver wire add in Week 2

Once upon a time a wide receiver, Cordarrelle Patterson is adjusting well to his new role as a full-time running back in the Atlanta Falcons’ backfield. He scored two touchdowns in Atlanta’s Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson: Week 3 waiver wire

If you’re looking for an RB1 type of player who is going to handle the workload and see 15-20 carries, Cordarrelle Patterson is not that. What he is, however, is a dual-threat, gadget kind of player that is clearly a part of Atlanta’s offensive game plan.

Patterson carried the ball seven times for one rushing touchdown and caught a touchdown pass on one of his five catches. Equally as noteworthy was Patterson’s snap count compared to Mike Davis. Davis out-snapped Patterson by 29 in Week 1, but that gap diminished to 19 in Week 2. The more Patterson continues to produce in the various ways he does, he’ll keep closing that gap and will be seen as a flex option going forward. Go get Patterson before someone else does.