Daniel Jones worth fantasy football waiver wire add as one of highest-scoring QBs through Week 2

The New York Giants may have lost in infuriating fashion to the Washington Football Team on Thursday night but starting quarterback Daniel Jones ended up with arguably the best performance of his young career.

The third-year QB stepped up huge on the statline and is someone worth looking into on the waiver wire heading into Week 3.

Giants QB Daniel Jones: Week 3 waiver wire

Jones went 22-32 for 249 yards and a touchdown through the air and surprisingly led the team in rushing, taking nine carries for 95 yards and a score on the ground. Amidst the Giants’ dysfunction, he’s starting to show the promise the organization saw when they drafted him so high in 2019.

He’s put up 21+ fantasy points in both games on ESPN leagues and is only on 10.7% of rosters. He’s definitely someone worth looking into if you’ve already run into quarterback issues in your league.