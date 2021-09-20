Teddy Bridgewater worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after 328 yards in Week 2

Teddy Bridgewater was named the Broncos’ starting quarterback ahead of the NFL season’s Week 1 and has delivered through the first two weeks. Bridgewater has resembled the pre-leg injury player that we saw succeed as a Minnesota Viking.

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater: Week 3 waiver wire

Through two weeks of play, the offseason addition of Teddy Bridgewater has paid huge dividends for the Denver Broncos, the fit couldn’t be more perfect. Bridgewater has now put together two very efficient games, combining to complete 54 of 70 passes for 592 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

The Broncos face the Jets in Week 3 and Bridgewater could be a good waiver pickup for those that are in need of a quarterback. Denver’s opponent after that is the Ravens, who are injury-hit and gave up 435 passing yards to David Carr and the Raiders in Week 1.