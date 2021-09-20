Sterling Shepard worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 2

Sterling Shepard has quietly become a must-start wide receiver in fantasy leagues through the first two weeks of the season. Shepard leads all Giants' receivers in targets, receptions, and receiving yards.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard: Week 3 waiver wire

If Sterling Shepard is somehow available in your fantasy leagues, he’d be a fantastic waiver add. Shepard followed up a seven-catch, 113-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 1 against the Broncos with a nine-catch, 94-yard outing in Week 2 against the Washington Football Team. What makes the numbers even sweeter is the fact that he did this in consecutive weeks against good defenses.

Evan Engram could potentially be back in Week 3, which could lead to the possibility of Shepard losing a few targets. Yet, I wouldn’t bank on that happening, seeing that Shepard has seen 41 targets over his last four games dating back to last season, and seems to be Daniel Jacobs’ favorite target for the time being.