Rondale Moore worth waiver wire add after 7/114/1 line in Week 2

Sunday’s Week 2 battle between the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals was a wild one with as a missed field goal as time expired allowed for the Cards to escape with a 34-33 victory.

Introducing himself to the world in the game was rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore, who established himself as a lethal weapon within the Kyler Murray-led offense.

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore: Week 3 waiver wire

Moore had an explosive afternoon, catching seven of eight targets for 114 yards and a touchdown in the victory on Sunday. He caught four of five targets for 68 yards in his official NFL debut last week so he’s quickly becoming one of Murray’s favorite targets in Glendale, AZ. The rookie out of Purdue is only listed on 19.3% of rosters on ESPN so he’s absolutely someone you should look into heading into Week 3 if you need a potential home run hitter in your lineup.