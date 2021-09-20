NFL weather forecast for Week 2 Monday Night football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Detroit Lions will be heading to the unfriendly confines of Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football this week. The weather will be particularly important as both teams rely on their ground game to open up their passing game. With rain expected in the forecast, this game could get grounded real fast.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Lions vs. Packers on Week 2 MNF

Forecast

The already unfriendly confines of Lambeau Field are looking like they may become even more unfriendly for the players in this game. The National Weather Service shows a 90% chance of rain for this one so it could get really sloppy really fast. The winds are expected to sit in the eight to 13 mph range, but scarce gusts of up to 24 mph are expected. There also could be some lightning/thunderstorms here so it could get interesting.

Fantasy/betting implications

When it comes to how this impacts your fantasy lineups, I think it is going to benefit the running backs on either side of the ball. Other than that, tight end TJ Hockenson and his short-yardage dominance will probably excel as a pass catcher if things get ugly and you can expect both D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams to have another game where they are highly targeted as well. This bodes well for Aaron Jones on the Packers' side.

With the weather likely impacting the game, I like the over on D’Andre Swift’s rushing attempts. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the line set at 10.5 attempts with the over at -115. TJ Hockenson also has a reception line set at 4.5. With the workload he received in Week 1, even though it starts slightly high, I like the over here as well at -160.