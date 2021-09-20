Lions-Packers injury report and what it means for fantasy football and Week 2 MNF

The Detroit Lions head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers for Monday Night Football this week. While the Packers look relatively unscathed for major injuries, the Lions had some concerns pop up throughout the week. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive end Kevin Strong have both already been ruled out of the contest with concussions. The only known player missing for the Packers will be safety Vernon Scott who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Safety Darnell Savage is questionable with a shoulder injury and was a limited participant in practice all week.

For the Lions, running back D’Andre Swift (groin), WR Kalif Raymond (thigh), defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder) and linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for the contest. Swift was listed as a full participant in Saturday’s practice so the expectation is that he will play without a limit. The other three players were limited all week and were still limited on Saturday. One addition popped up on the Saturday injury report as running back Jamaal Williams was dealing with some sort of chest injury, but was still a full participant.

For fantasy football purposes, Swift should be good to go and should be trusted in your lineups. If Jamaal Williams is banged up this would only increase the workload of Swift. Otherwise, there aren’t too many fantasy implications with this game’s injury report as it stands.