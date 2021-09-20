How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on the September 20th episode

The final stop for Monday Night Raw before Extreme Rules will take place live tonight from PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

The main event picture of the show has drastically changed over the past week and in tonight’s go-home show, we’ll be treated to a pay-per-view worthy match of faction warfare.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, September 20

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

WWE Champion Big E sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world last week when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley to capture the belt. He went back to Smackdown this past Friday to flex on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, leading to a tag team match where he and Finn Balor defeated Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey responded by beating the new WWE Champion down backstage, setting up tonight’s main event where Big E and the New Day will face Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction in six-man tag team action. It was speculated that this match would be on tap for Survivor Series but it looks like they’re wasting no time to get to it.

Also on the show, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina will defend their belts against Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley and North Carolina native Jeff Hardy will face Sheamus in one-on-one action.