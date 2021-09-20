What Week 2 tells us about Bills running backs in fantasy football

The Buffalo Bills responded from a surprising 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 with a dominant 35-0 rout against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. The Bills relied largely on their running game in the victory, with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss delivering value to fantasy managers. Here’s how the backfield shapes up heading into Week 3.

Fantasy football analysis: Bills RBs Devin Singletary, Zack Moss

Singletary finished with 13 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. Moss only got eight carries, but punched the ball into the end zone twice. Both running backs also had two receptions in the game.

Week 3 recommendation

If health checks out, Singletary still appears to be the lead running back in Buffalo. He’s worth a start, although the Washington Football Team presents a challenge defensively. Moss did have two scores, but he’s not likely to get as many touches as Singletary. Both running backs are risky plays against a tough defense, but Singletary is the less risky play.