What Week 2 tells us about Texans running backs in fantasy football

“Running back by committee” is a phrase to get familiar with if you’re a fantasy football manager. Two and three-player backfields are more and common in today’s game, and the Houston Texans are one of many to utilize it.

Fantasy football analysis: Texans RBs David Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, Mark Ingram

There was much discussion during the preseason of who would win the lead-back role in Houston. In Week 1, the Texans opted for Mark Ingram as he had a favorable game script with the Texans running much of the second half en route to a win. In Week 2, Ingram led the team in carries for the second straight week, but it was David Johnson who lead the backfield in total snaps (26), followed by Ingram’s 19, Phillip Lindsay's 14, and Rex Burkhead’s 11. Lindsay was the only back to score, which came by way of a 22-yard screen pass.

Week 3 recommendation

There’s no easy way to go here when trying to figure out which of these backs to take, but with Tyrod Taylor out due to his hamstring things might be tougher going all around for the offense. Even with Lindsay finding the end zone in the first two games, there just isn’t one back who is seeing enough work to start in fantasy.