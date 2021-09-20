Derek Carr worth waiver wire add after 817 yards passing, 4 TDs to start season

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has gotten off to a fast start this season and his stellar play has engineered a quick 2-0 start for his team.

The veteran gutted through a lower leg injury he suffered on Sunday to dice up the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 26-17 win. But does this make him a potential waiver wire add heading into Week 3?

Raiders QB Derek Carr: Week 3 waiver wire

The answer to that question is an emphatic yes. Carr finished Week 2 going 28-37 through the air for 382 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win. Carr has posted 24 fantasy points in back-to-back games in ESPN leagues but is on just 16.5% of rosters. Not only is he a mustt grab for managers looking for quarterback depth, he is also someone that could potentially be an effective starter. Definitely look into the Las Vegas quarterback this week, especially with a matchup with the vulnerable Dolphins coming up in Week 3.