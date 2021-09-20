Zack Moss worth a look on waivers after 2-TD performance in Week 2

The Buffalo Bills routed the Miami Dolphins 35-0 in Week 2 to bounce back from a shocking 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. The Bills relied on running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss to do most of the damage on Sunday. We take a look at Moss’ status heading into Week 3 after a two-touchdown performance.

Bills RB Zack Moss: Week 3 waiver wire

Moss was inactive in Week 1, but came back in Week 2 for two touchdowns on eight carries. Singletary remained the primary running back for Buffalo, which might make fantasy owners hesitant to add Moss after this performance.

The Bills are going to be scoring a lot of points going forward. Moss is at least in the rotation with Singletary and could vault into the starting role if the latter misses time. He’s worth rostering as a backup option. Moss faces a tough matchup in Week 3 against the Washington Football Team.