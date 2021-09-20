 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zack Moss worth a look on waivers after 2-TD performance in Week 2

The Bills running back found paydirt twice one week after being inactive.

By kate.magdziuk
NFL: SEP 19 Bills at Dolphins
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss runs the ball as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker looks to make the tackle during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.
Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills routed the Miami Dolphins 35-0 in Week 2 to bounce back from a shocking 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. The Bills relied on running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss to do most of the damage on Sunday. We take a look at Moss’ status heading into Week 3 after a two-touchdown performance.

Bills RB Zack Moss: Week 3 waiver wire

Moss was inactive in Week 1, but came back in Week 2 for two touchdowns on eight carries. Singletary remained the primary running back for Buffalo, which might make fantasy owners hesitant to add Moss after this performance.

The Bills are going to be scoring a lot of points going forward. Moss is at least in the rotation with Singletary and could vault into the starting role if the latter misses time. He’s worth rostering as a backup option. Moss faces a tough matchup in Week 3 against the Washington Football Team.

