Zach Pascal worth waiver wire add after third TD of season in Week 2

Indianapolis Colts WR Zach Pascal has found a knack for the end zone early in this 2021 NFL season. The fourth-year receiver has three touchdowns on the season.

Colts WR Zach Pascal: Week 3 waiver wire

There’s not a ton of volume when it comes to Zach Pascal in the Colts’ offense, but he sure has taken advantage of his opportunities when he’s gotten them. He has caught nine of his 11 targets over the first two games and three have resulted in touchdowns. Pascal has only totaled 81 receiving yards, but his reliability in the red zone has been big for the Colts.

T.Y. Hilton remains on the IR, so Pascal will continue to be one of the Colts’ two receivers that get a bulk of the targets. Whether or not he continues to score touchdowns will ultimately determine his weekly value as a fantasy player, but until he stops catching passes in the end zone, he’s worth a roster spot if available in fantasy leagues.