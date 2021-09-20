Sam Darnold worth waiver wire add after 305/2 effort in Week 2

The Carolina Panthers stymied the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 with a dominating defensive performance, but all eyes were on quarterback Sam Darnold against a tough Saints defense. The Panthers put faith in Darnold when they acquired him in the offseason from the New York Jets and have so far been rewarded with two strong outings.

Panthers QB Sam Darnold: Week 3 waiver wire

Darnold is showing his rocky tenure in New York had little to do with him. His situation was not great with the Jets, from the coaching staff to the skill positions. Through two weeks, the quarterback has thrown for 584 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He goes up against a Houston Texans defense in Week 3 that has given up 259 passing yards per game. If fantasy managers are having trouble finding a quarterback this week, Darnold represents a great streaming option on Thursday Night Football.