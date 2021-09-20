Henry Ruggs worth waiver wire add after 5/113/1 Week 2

The Raiders are 2-0 on the season and came away with a clutch 26-17 victory at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

A huge factor in the victory was second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who showed glimpses of what the Raiders saw in him when drafting him high in the 2020 NFL Draft. With both him and Derek Carr clicking, Ruggs should be on your mind when it’s time to put in a waiver offer on Tuesday.

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs: Week 3 waiver wire

Ruggs caught five of his seven targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in the win on Sunday. He had 23.0 yards per catch in Week 1 before producing 22.6 yards per catch in Week 2, so he’s proving himself as a solid big-play threat. Ruggs is quickly rising has he’s on 71.8% of rosters on ESPN, so if you run across him on the wire, snatch him immediately.