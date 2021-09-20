Tim Patrick worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 2

Tim Patrick continues to be a reliable receiving option for the Denver Broncos each and every time they call his number. He showed his value in Denver’s Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Broncos WR Tim Patrick: Week 3 waiver wire

Jerry Jeudy went down with an ankle injury during Week 1, opening the door for opportunity at the wide receiver position. There was speculation between Patrick and KJ Hamler regarding which of the two would be the better waiver addition to fill Jeudy’s role in Week 2. Neither saw many footballs come their way, but it was ultimately Patrick who provided the fantasy production.

Tim Patrick caught three passes for just 37 yards but hauled in a two-yard touchdown grab to add to his stat line. Going forward, he’ll likely get more than the four targets he saw against the Jaguars, and he should continue to be an important part of Denver’s passing game for as long as Jeudy remains sidelined. If available, Tim Patrick is worth adding.