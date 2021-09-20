Michael Pittman Jr. worth waiver wire add after breakout Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 0-2 with a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, but the emergence of second-year receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The USC product went off for 123 yards on eight receptions, but may see his production dip if Carson Wentz misses extended time with an ankle injury.

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.: Week 3 waiver wire

Pittman Jr. may be taking a backseat to Zach Pascal in touchdown, but he’s still the preferred receiver in Indianapolis. He’s going to have swings in production due to quarterback inconsistencies and Indy’s reliance on the run game, but he’s worth a roster spot after he showed his potential in Week 2. Pittman Jr. is a viable flex play as the No. 1 receiver and could easily grow into a consistent WR2/3 if Wentz and him can get in synch and the offensive line can start playing a little better.