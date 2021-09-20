Tony Pollard worth a waiver add after 140 total yards, TD in Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys recovered from a tough loss in the opening week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a gutsy 20-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. RB Tony Pollard shined in the win, putting up 109 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries while also corralling three passes for 31 yards.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard: Week 3 waiver wire

Pollard saw seven total touches in Week 1 despite the Cowboys throwing the ball a lot more than they did in Week 2. Even with Ezekiel Elliott in the mix as a workhorse running back, Pollard got enough work to merit flex consideration. The touchdown helps as well.

The Cowboys will face the Eagles in Week 3. Philadelphia bottled up the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers on the ground, so it’s a daunting matchup for fantasy mangers looking to play Pollard. Nevertheless, the running back remains worthy of a roster spot going forward.