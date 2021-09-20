MLB standings: What this week means for magic numbers for 2021 playoffs

We’ve got two more weeks left in the 2021 MLB regular season and we’re still waiting for the first team to clinch a division crown. So far we’ve had three teams lock up playoff berths with the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants and Dodgers are in a tight race to see who will win the NL West division. The Brewers are the closest team to clinching a division title and will have a shot to do so this week.

The other three teams who will have a chance to cut into their magic number or clinch the division include the Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are in a tight race to see who wins the NL East, but that division likely won’t be decided until the final week of the regular season. As for those other three teams, if everything goes well for the Rays and ChiSox, they could clinch their divisions. The Astros have a bit more work to do to secure the AL West ahead of the Oakland Athletics.

AL East

Tampa Bay schedule

Rays vs. Blue Jays

Rays vs. Marlins

The Rays have two series this week. The first is a big one against the Toronto Blue Jays, who currently hold the second wild card into the playoffs in the American League. The Jays have 1.5 games on the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox face the Mets and Yankees this week. The Rays magic number is at 6 entering Monday.

AL Central

Chicago schedule

White Sox vs. Tigers

White Sox vs. Indians

The White Sox have a wacky schedule. They have a three-game set vs. Detroit before playing five games against the Indians. There’s a double-header Thursday before three more games over the weekend. Chicago’s magic number is 4 entering this week, so it feels like the White Sox should clinch the division pretty easily.

AL West

Houston schedule

Astros vs. Angels

Astros vs. A’s

The ‘Stros have four games against the Halos before taking on the A’s with the potential to gain a lot of ground in clinching the division. Really, the only way Houston can blow this is to lose both three-game series against Oakland to finish the season. The Astros magic number is 8 entering this week.

NL Central

Milwaukee schedule

Brewers vs. Cardinals

Brewers vs. Mets

The Brewers can wrap up the division during a four-game series against the Cardinals to start the week. Milwaukee will have both Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff on the hill during the four-game set. The Brewers magic number is 3 entering this week.

NL West

Notable series

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Dodgers vs. D-Backs

Giants vs. Padres

Giants vs. Rockies

Entering this week, the Giants have a 1.0 game lead on the Dodgers for first place in the division. San Fran has a slightly tougher schedule having to face the Padres and Rockies as opposed to the Dodgers, who face the Rox and D-Backs. This could give the Dodgers an upper-hand in regaining the division lead. Either way, this race should come down to the final week of the regular season anyway.