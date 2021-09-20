Rondale Moore, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tony Pollard among 10 best players to add in Week 3 waivers

The NFL has wrapped up the second Sunday of the season and heads into Monday Night Football featuring an NFC North showdown between the Lions and Packers. It’s a lopsided matchup on paper, but considering how bad the Packers looked last week, anything is possible.

Now that Sunday is a wrap, most fantasy managers are looking ahead to Week 3. Plenty will see their Week 2 matchups decided on MNF, but everybody is into the research process to improve their teams on the waiver wire.

Some Week 2 waiver claims panned out and others were busts. That will be the case every week. For now, we’re going to break down the ten best options available on the waiver wire coming out of Sunday. Since fantasy waivers does not run until late Tuesday or early Wednesday in most leagues, we’ll update this with relevant Lions and Packers after Monday Night Football. The percentage in parenthesis is the roster percentage in ESPN leagues.

Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals (19.3%)

KJ Osborn, WR, Vikings (1.1%)

Running backs get the most love on the waiver wire given how many fantasy football leagues still weight the RB a little higher than other positions. However, even with only two games under our belt, you’re not finding a Week 3 starting running back this week. Instead, focus on the two interesting young wide receivers that had breakout performances. I’d lean Moore a little more having had a solid Week 1, but both have a ton of upside.

Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys (38.6%)

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Falcons (7.7%)

Both backs are entrenched behind a starter (Ezekiel Elliott, Mike Davis), but both are getting extensive opportunities. They’re flex options for the time being, but both are guys you can regularly play in deeper leagues, and find some value even in more shallow leagues. At the very least, they’re great options to stash in case Elliott or Davis gets hurt.

JD McKissic, RB, Washington (42%)

Every year McKissic goes undrafted in fantasy leagues and every year he ends up a mid-season pick-up in PPR leagues. He doesn’t have great upside, but he’ll be in lineups when bye weeks arrive.

Jeff Wilson, RB, 49ers (2.7%)

Wilson is on the PUP list, so he won’t be in your fantasy lineup until midseason. But given everything going wrong for the 49ers backfield, he might be the best option to stash. He’s looked good in this backfield and with Raheem Mostert done for the year and Trey Sermon struggling to get on the field, Wilson could end up securing the starting job in November. It’s a lottery ticket, but it could pay big dividends.

49ers RBs JaMycal Hasty (4.1%), Trenton Cannon (0.4%), Kerryon Johnson (0.4%)

Let’s just combine this whole group together as one “player” for purposes of this column. Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell are rostered in more than 50% of leagues, so this is what’s left. Mitchell is dealing with what the team has said it hopes is a stinger, but his status will be one to track heading into waiver claims. Johnson is the most experienced of this group, and if the team is short-handed, he could get called up from the practice squad.

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants (10.7%)

As ridiculous as this sounds, Jones is a top five scoring fantasy quarterback through two weeks. He’s had a rushing touchdown in each of the first two games and has only had one turnover. He has only found the end zone twice through the air, but if he can avoid turnovers, his legs will turn him into an extremely relevant fantasy option.

Zach Pascal, WR, Colts (13.8%)

Jack Doyle, TE, Colts (0.7%)

The Colts might be forced to go to Jacob Eason after Carson Wentz was injured in Week 2. If Eason is the starter this week, Doyle gains some value as a potential security blanket. If Wentz is able to play, Pascal has more value and is off to quite the hot start with three touchdowns in two games. This Colts offense is shaky at best, but there’s some modest value to be found among these two.