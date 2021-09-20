 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB standings: Who is leading the NL West and what this week means for Giants, Dodgers in playoff picture

The NL West race could come down to the wire. We break down the standings and schedule in the second to last week of the season.

By David Fucillo
Manager Gabe Kapler #19 of the San Francisco Giants congratulates Mike Yastrzemski #5 and Brandon Crawford #35 after they scored against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the second inning at Oracle Park on September 05, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are both headed to the playoffs this season, but only one will win the NL West title. The division rivals have been going back and forth this season with the Giants securing the division led for much of the season.

The 2021 MLB season has two weeks left and the Giants currently hold a one-game lead over the Dodgers. The division winner not only gets home-field in the first round of the playoffs, but will likely secure the best record in baseball, which secures an even more significant home field edge.

The Giants and Dodgers have wrapped up their season series with San Francisco winning it 10-9. Here’s how the standings currently look along with the two opponents each team will face this week

San Francisco Giants, 97-53, —

@ San Diego Padres — Tue-Thu (SF is 7-6 against SDP

  • Tue: Kevin Gausman vs. Joe Musgrove
  • Wed: TBD vs. TBD
  • Thu: Logan Webb vs. TBD

@ Colorado Rockies — Fri-Sun (SF is 12-4 against COL)

  • Fri: Alex Wood vs. Jon Gray
  • Sat: Anthony DeSclafani vs. TBD
  • Sun: TBD vs. Antonio Senzatela

Los Angeles Dodgers, 96-54, 1 game back

@ Colorado Rockies — Tue-Thu (LA is 11-5 against COL)

  • Tue: Julio Urias vs. Antonio Senzatela
  • Wed: Walker Buehler vs. Antonio Senzatela
  • Thu: Max Scherzer vs. German Marquez

@ Arizona Diamondbacks — Fri-Sun (LA is 14-2 against ARI)

  • Fri: Clayton Kershaw vs. Humberto Castellanos
  • Sat: Tony Gonsolin vs. Zac Gallen
  • Sun: Julio Urias vs. Luke Weaver

