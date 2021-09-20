MLB standings: Who is leading the NL West and what this week means for Giants, Dodgers in playoff picture

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are both headed to the playoffs this season, but only one will win the NL West title. The division rivals have been going back and forth this season with the Giants securing the division led for much of the season.

The 2021 MLB season has two weeks left and the Giants currently hold a one-game lead over the Dodgers. The division winner not only gets home-field in the first round of the playoffs, but will likely secure the best record in baseball, which secures an even more significant home field edge.

The Giants and Dodgers have wrapped up their season series with San Francisco winning it 10-9. Here’s how the standings currently look along with the two opponents each team will face this week

San Francisco Giants, 97-53, —

@ San Diego Padres — Tue-Thu (SF is 7-6 against SDP

Tue: Kevin Gausman vs. Joe Musgrove

Wed: TBD vs. TBD

Thu: Logan Webb vs. TBD

@ Colorado Rockies — Fri-Sun (SF is 12-4 against COL)

Fri: Alex Wood vs. Jon Gray

Sat: Anthony DeSclafani vs. TBD

Sun: TBD vs. Antonio Senzatela

Los Angeles Dodgers, 96-54, 1 game back

@ Colorado Rockies — Tue-Thu (LA is 11-5 against COL)

Tue: Julio Urias vs. Antonio Senzatela

Wed: Walker Buehler vs. Antonio Senzatela

Thu: Max Scherzer vs. German Marquez

@ Arizona Diamondbacks — Fri-Sun (LA is 14-2 against ARI)