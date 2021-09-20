MLB standings: Who is leading NL East, what this week means for Braves, Phillies, Mets in playoff picture

The Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets head into the final two weeks of the 2021 MLB season potentially in a race for a single playoff spot. The Braves lead the NL East by two over the Phillies and 5.5 over the Braves. The Phillies are presently three out of the second wild card berth while the Braves are seven back. More than likely, only one of these teams is going to the playoffs this year.

The real deciding factor will be the final week as the Braves close out the season with three games against the Phillies and then three games against the Mets. With a two game lead heading into their final 13 games, those final six games could give Atlanta some measure of control over its playoff destiny (not that destiny can be controlled!)

Here’s how the standings currently look along with the two opponents each team will face this week.

Atlanta Braves, 77-70, —

@ Arizona Diamondbacks — Mon-Thu (ATL is 1-2 vs. ARI)

Mon: Huascar Ynoa vs. Humberto Mejia

Tue: TBD vs. Luke Weaver

Wed: Ian Anderson vs. Merrill Kelly

Thu: Charlie Morton vs. Madison Bumgarner

@ San Diego Padres — Fri-Sun (ATL is 1-1 vs. SD)

Fri: Max Fried vs. Yu Darvish

Sat: Huascar Ynoa vs. Jake Arrieta

Sun: TBD vs. Joe Musgrove

Philadelphia Phillies, 76-73, 2 games back

vs. Baltimore Orioles — Mon-Wed (Only series this year)

Mon: John Means vs. Ranger Suarez

Tue: TBD vs. Chris Ellis

Wed: Keegan Akin vs. Zack Wheeler

vs. Pittsburgh Pirates — Thu-Sun (PHI is 1-2 vs. PIT)

Thu: Bryse Wilson vs. Aaron Nola

Fri: Kyle Gibson vs. TBD

Sat: Ranger Suarez vs. Dillon Peters

Sun: TBD vs. Mitch Keller

New York Mets, 73-77, 5.5 games back

@ Boston Red Sox — Tue-Wed (NYM is 0-2 vs. BOS)

Tue: Marcus Stroman vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

Wed: Tylor Megill vs. Chris Sale

@ Milwaukee Brewers — Fri-Sun (NYM is 2-1 vs. MIL)