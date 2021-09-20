Carson Wentz to ankle sprains on both ankles coming out of Week 2

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is currently dealing with ankle sprains on both ankles suffered in Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams, per Ian Rapoport. Wentz will be undergoing tests to determine the severity of the sprains.

The veteran starting quarterback suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter as he tried to scramble out of the pocket, but was pulled down by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Second-year quarterback Jacob Eason took over Wentz and threw an interception in his two series of work.

Fantasy football implications

If you are a fantasy football manager, this is not ideal news to hear about Wentz, who is an upgrade over Eason. Even though he is not having the best start to the season, the veteran quarterback is still a solid QB1 option in fantasy with the right matchup in a given week.

If Wentz is out any extended period of time, then the Colts would be forced to go with the unproven Eason, who did not take a single snap last season as a rookie. But Eason would not be asked to do much in Frank Reich’s system as the Colts would lean on their trio of running backs in Jonathan Taylor, Marlon Mack, and Nyheim Hines. That is where the value would be at if you were to start any Colts’ offensive players.