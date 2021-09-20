Culley: Tyrod Taylor is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, DeShaun Watson will not be active in Week 3

Houston Texans head coach David Culley said on Monday that starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor is getting an MRI on his left hamstring and considered day-to-day, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Culley added that Deshaun Watson will not be active for Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy football implications

If Taylor cannot play on a short turnaround, then the Texans’ starting quarterback would be rookie Davis Mills on Thursday night. Mills got his first glimpse of NFL action Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

The rookie quarterback replaced Taylor in the third quarter and completed 8-of-18 passes for 102 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Mills’ lone touchdown pass went to WR Brandin Cooks, who led the team with nine receptions (14 targets) for 78 yards. Cooks would likely be Mills’ go-to target against the Panthers if he’s pushed into starting duty. We could also see the Texans continue to lean on their running game to make life easier for the rookie quarterback.